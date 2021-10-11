Tunisia gets new government, appoints record number of women

The so-named most popular President in our country’s history is now facing some nasty new approval ratings. The President now stands at 43% approval and 53% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted Sept. 1-17. That’s down from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup’s Aug. 2-17 survey. The president stood at 56%-42% disapproval in Gallup’s June poll. Now the media is trying to blame the drastic decline of his approval rates on Covid-19. Not focusing on the more obvious reasons like our ever-growing gasoline shortage in our country. As we watch our gas prices almost double and almost no gas station anywhere that doesn’t have at least two pumps that are out of service. Another reason the country is feeling insecure about how our president’s ability to run our country is how he poorly dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. Not only was he and his whole staff informed that pulling troops out of Afghanistan would lead to massive terrorist uprisings, but also left 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment including, M4A1s, M16s, various types of sidearms, multiple Humvees with machine guns attached to them, stealth drones, attack helicopters of all kinds, and also a few tanks. All of this was left up for grabs for the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Then he abandoned hundreds of Americans and other Afghani men and women who helped with security and intelligence. He also left thousands of innocent men, women, and children who wanted to escape to America up for grabs for the Taliban to capture, torture, and then brutally murder. And his response when he’s asked about the situation he either said he takes “no responsibility” or he just simply turned around and walks away. Then also a drag on his approval polls is the crash of our stock market. During his Presidency the stock market dropped by 777.68 points, yet again he takes absolutely no responsibility somehow finding a way to place the blame on the previous President Donald J. Trump, saying how Trump and his tax-cutting and his handling of the government’s spending doomed him for a stock market crash. Even though the stock market did not crash and the unemployment did not skyrocket until he raised taxes, raised unemployment wages, and removed all Trump restrictions on Government spending. Then there’s his inability to speak a coherent sentence in English for more than a couple of seconds. He stumbles more than a half-paralyzed man going down a flight of stairs. Then there’s the forgetting where he’s at. He once thought he was in “Kingswood community center” then stated, “actually that’s the one down I used to work at, that’s a joke I didn’t know where we were.” So maybe the people’s distrust in our President’s cognitive ability to run our country is valid on many levels. It is a little concerning that his ability to cognitively do anything is dropping very fast.

