Tunisia gets new government, appoints record number of women

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia got a new government Monday after more than two months without one, with the new prime minister naming her Cabinet, which includes a record number of women. The ministerial appointments announced by Prime Minister Najla Bouden filled a vacuum that had persisted since President Kais...

US News and World Report

Tunisia's New Government Faces Hard Road to Rescue Package

TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Tunisia's new government said this week that balancing public finances will be a priority, but it and President Kais Saied face a hard road to convince markets and foreign donors they are ready to hash out a rescue package. Even before the pandemic Tunisia was struggling to...
WORLD
AFP

US calls new Tunisia government 'welcome step'

The United States on Tuesday praised the appointment of a new Tunisian government as a positive step and encouraged further action three months after a presidential power grab. "The new government, which includes 10 female ministers, is a welcome step forwards towards addressing the significant economic, health and social challenges facing the country," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We look forward to further announcements to establish a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order," he said. Najla Bouden was named Monday as the North African country's first female prime minister and vowed that she would put a priority on fighting corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Tunisia President Approves New Government Statement

(Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Monday said in a statement he had approved a new government selected by Prime Minister Najla Bouden. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Angus McDowall)
WORLD
Reuters

Tunisia unveils new government but with no sign of end to crisis

TUNIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president unveiled a new government on Monday, but gave no hint when he would relinquish his near total control after seizing most powers in July, or start reforms needed for a financial rescue package to avert economic disaster. Under rules President Kais Saied announced...
WORLD
Person
Kais Saied
The Independent

Tunisia gets a new government but no roadmap back to democracy

Tunisia’s controversial president swore in a new government on Monday, months after he dismissed the country’s prime minister and suspended parliament, in moves that, while broadly popular, amounted to a major stumble in the North African nation’s decade-long experiment in democracy. President Saied Kais, a law professor elected president in...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader with government awaited

TUNIS (Reuters) – Thousands of Tunisians opposing President Kais Saied’s seizure of almost total power protested in the capital on Sunday as a very heavy police presence tried to stop them advancing along the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue. A week after thousands demonstrated in support of Saied, the growing number...
PROTESTS
AFP

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8

The United States will reopen its land and air borders on November 8 to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending a more than 18-month ban on travel from much of the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh said that "for the millions who have been locked out of the US for up to 18 months it is great news that the US will welcome fully vaccinated foreign travellers."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Scandal involving World Bank's 'Doing Business' index exposes problems in using sportslike rankings to guide development goals

The World Bank, a behemoth of an organization that provides tens of billions of dollars in aid to mostly developing countries, is in the middle of one of its biggest scandals since being founded in 1944. The crux of the crisis relates to its Doing Business Index, which ranks the ease of opening and operating companies in 190 countries. In September 2021, an investigation alleged that senior leadership at the bank manipulated the index’s data in response to pressure from China and Saudi Arabia. The scandal has already caused the bank to suspend publication of the index and prompted calls for...
ECONOMY
AFP

Germany parties agree initial deal for next government

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday took a step toward succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, as his Social Democrats, the Greens and liberal FDP announced a preliminary deal to form a new government. A coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has found favour with Germans, with 62 percent supporting it as the next federal government, according to a poll published Friday.
EUROPE
chargervoice.com

Biden’s Presidential Approval Ratings Declining

The so-named most popular President in our country’s history is now facing some nasty new approval ratings. The President now stands at 43% approval and 53% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted Sept. 1-17. That’s down from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup’s Aug. 2-17 survey. The president stood at 56%-42% disapproval in Gallup’s June poll. Now the media is trying to blame the drastic decline of his approval rates on Covid-19. Not focusing on the more obvious reasons like our ever-growing gasoline shortage in our country. As we watch our gas prices almost double and almost no gas station anywhere that doesn’t have at least two pumps that are out of service. Another reason the country is feeling insecure about how our president’s ability to run our country is how he poorly dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. Not only was he and his whole staff informed that pulling troops out of Afghanistan would lead to massive terrorist uprisings, but also left 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment including, M4A1s, M16s, various types of sidearms, multiple Humvees with machine guns attached to them, stealth drones, attack helicopters of all kinds, and also a few tanks. All of this was left up for grabs for the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Then he abandoned hundreds of Americans and other Afghani men and women who helped with security and intelligence. He also left thousands of innocent men, women, and children who wanted to escape to America up for grabs for the Taliban to capture, torture, and then brutally murder. And his response when he’s asked about the situation he either said he takes “no responsibility” or he just simply turned around and walks away. Then also a drag on his approval polls is the crash of our stock market. During his Presidency the stock market dropped by 777.68 points, yet again he takes absolutely no responsibility somehow finding a way to place the blame on the previous President Donald J. Trump, saying how Trump and his tax-cutting and his handling of the government’s spending doomed him for a stock market crash. Even though the stock market did not crash and the unemployment did not skyrocket until he raised taxes, raised unemployment wages, and removed all Trump restrictions on Government spending. Then there’s his inability to speak a coherent sentence in English for more than a couple of seconds. He stumbles more than a half-paralyzed man going down a flight of stairs. Then there’s the forgetting where he’s at. He once thought he was in “Kingswood community center” then stated, “actually that’s the one down I used to work at, that’s a joke I didn’t know where we were.” So maybe the people’s distrust in our President’s cognitive ability to run our country is valid on many levels. It is a little concerning that his ability to cognitively do anything is dropping very fast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz sworn in as member of parliament

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported.Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights to clear his name.“I will do everything I can to refute the wrong accusations against me,” Kurz reiterated on Facebook Thursday morning.He had announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens had demanded his replacement.Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.
EUROPE
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

