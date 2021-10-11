Celebrate the Seasonal Spirit this Weekend With Washington County Conservation

An annual area tradition returns Saturday with Washington County Conservation’s Halloween Hike. Their theme for this year’s event is “Tall Tale Trail.” Conservation Naturalist Megan Jorgenson spoke with KCII News about the theme and event. “This year’s theme is Native American tall tales. At each station along the trail, kids will have an opportunity to hear a story and then participate in an activity that goes along with the story. We are excited to be able to offer something to families in the area as a way to get outside and gain a better appreciation of the outdoors.”