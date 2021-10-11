CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Absentee Voting Starts Wednesday, Mailed Ballot Requests Due Soon

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to send a mailed absentee ballot request form is in less than a week for the November 2nd city and school election. Among several voting changes passed by the Iowa Legislature this year, the deadline to receive absentee ballot request forms has been moved up from 11 to now 15 days before Election Day. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer says voters who wish to receive a mailed absentee ballot should find a request form on the county’s or the Iowa Secretary of State’s websites, or call his office for a form, “So once you complete that absentee ballot request you need to get that to us as soon as possible, because the deadline for our office to receive those ballot requests is Monday, October 18th. So that is the deadline to get that absentee ballot request, if you want one mailed to you, a ballot that is.”

www.kciiradio.com

