CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was once again abysmal in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of the AFC title game. The defense watched the Kansas City offense turn the ball over four times without forcing one of their own. They gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
fantraxhq.com

Week 6 Start and Sit Recommendations for Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With bye weeks upon us and injuries causing chaos around the NFL, there are plenty of players we must consider starting that we normally may not have. Most of my recommended Week 6 starts listed below are players I would not have dreamt of listing here in Week 1. And just think – we still have 12 more weeks to go!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 unsung heroes from 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

Who were the unsung heroes for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 against the Chiefs?. The Buffalo Bills had one of the more impressive wins in recent memory when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 38-20 on Sunday Night Football. The reason for the win was due in large part to big performances from their stars like Josh Allen, Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White.
NFL
KVOE

Buffalo Bills defeat Chiefs 38-20

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 Sunday night. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said they were outplayed by the Bills. It was not a good night for the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, one to Byron Pringle and one to Travis Kelce. He also threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and a lost fumble — three of his team’s four turnovers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Afc
WGR550

Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Chiefs

There are a lot of arrows to get to after the Bills big 38-20 victory over the two time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Let's get to them and for the fourth week in a row, we get to start with those pointing up. ARROW UP. • Leslie Frazier.
NFL
audacy.com

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Kansas City (WBEN) - Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of its...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Bills' strong defensive line on display in Chiefs matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the Buffalo Bills' strong offensive line is a major reason why the team was able to shatter a points record with their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, it's not the only reason. It's tough to ignore the other side of the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Opponent Scout: Bills’ defense will pounce on Chiefs’ mistakes

In this weekly opponent scout series, I’ll break down the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming opponent by examining their strengths, weaknesses and tendencies — and how those things affect their matchup with the Chiefs. Week 5 will feature one of the biggest AFC matchups so far this season. The Chiefs will...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy