When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury against the Texans in Week 3, early indications were that the running back would miss at least several weeks of action. Now, after just one week on the sidelines, the Panthers star appears on track to make his return. A day after resuming practice with the team, McCaffrey told reporters Thursday he "definitely" has a chance to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, saying he "feels good" while blaming his latest injury on "Thursday Night Football."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO