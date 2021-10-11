CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Say They Are Not Part of Decision Making for Ag Plan

By Susan Ellis
stjohnsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe V.I. Agriculture Task Force released a plan, ordered by the V.I. Legislature, to sustain and enhance the industry, but farmers say they were not consulted about their needs and ideas to help their livelihoods. On Friday, farmers asked the task force for an extension so they could have more...

