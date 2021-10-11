CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Telemedicine from experimentation (ETAPES) to COVIDOM… a new era ?

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Ann Cardiol Angeiol (Paris). 2021 Oct 6:S0003-3928(21)00114-1. doi: 10.1016/j.ancard.2021.09.016. Online ahead of print. Telemedicine has been recognized since 2010 as a constitutive element of care, however, it was not until 2016 that the first national experiments were able to be launched with the aim of validating a framework allowing a possible rapid passage in the common right. These experiments, which are due to end in December 2021, have succeeded in involving more than 100,000 patients, mainly suffering from cardiac pathologies. The arrival of COVID-19 has made it possible to measure the usefulness of practices at a distance both from teleconsultation and telemonitoring, with the appearance of organizational and technical innovations that must now be maintained and developed in order to integrate the telemedicine of tomorrow into our actual medicine.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Replication and single-cycle delivery of SARS-CoV-2 replicons

Science. 2021 Oct 14:eabj8430. doi: 10.1126/science.abj8430. Online ahead of print. Molecular virology tools are critical for basic studies of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and for developing new therapeutics. There remains a need for experimental systems that do not rely on viruses capable of spread that could potentially be used in lower containment settings. Here, we develop spike-deleted SARS-CoV-2 self-replicating RNAs using a yeast-based reverse genetics system. These non-infectious self-replicating RNAs, or replicons, can be trans-complemented with viral glycoproteins to generate Replicon Delivery Particles (RDPs) for single-cycle delivery into a range of cell types. This SARS-CoV-2 replicon system represents a convenient and versatile platform for antiviral drug screening, neutralization assays, host factor validation, and characterizing viral variants.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Review of the concept of herd immunity, in the context of COVID-19 epidemic and the development of vaccines

Rev Chilena Infectol. 2021 Aug;38(4):495-499. doi: 10.4067/S0716-10182021000400495. The concept of herd immunity is briefly reviewed, showing that some popularized ideas do not correspond to the original concept. The relationship with the basic and effective reproductive numbers is established. It is pointed out that the threshold for the herd effect does not indicate the number of individuals that will be infected in an epidemic. The relationship with the effective vaccination threshold and its relationship with the effectiveness of the vaccine are established. The reducing effect of the herd immunity threshold produced by the heterogeneity of transmission and mixing in the population and the existence of isolated subpopulations are analyzed, which could be important and could explain the low levels of post-epidemic seroprevalence in some places helping to mitigate new outbreaks.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Plausibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in India: A mathematical modelling based analysis

Indian J Med Res. 2021 May&Jun;153(5&6):522-532. doi: 10.4103/ijmr.ijmr_1627_21. BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVES: In the context of India’s ongoing resurgence of COVID-19 (second wave since mid-February 2021, following the subsiding of the first wave in September 2020), there has been increasing speculation on the possibility of a future third wave of infection, posing a burden on the healthcare system. Using simple mathematical models of the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2, this study examined the conditions under which a serious third wave could occur.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Medicine#Telemedicine#Experimentation#Paris#Covidom
docwirenews.com

Genomic characterization and epidemiology of an emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant in Delhi, India

Science. 2021 Oct 14:eabj9932. doi: 10.1126/science.abj9932. Online ahead of print. Delhi, the national capital of India, has experienced multiple SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in 2020 and reached population seropositivity of over 50% by 2021. During April 2021, the city became overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and fatalities, as a new variant B.1.617.2 (Delta) replaced B.1.1.7 (Alpha). A Bayesian model explains the growth advantage of Delta through a combination of increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to immune responses generated against earlier variants (median estimates; ×1.5-fold, 20% reduction). Seropositivity of an employee and family cohort increased from 42% to 87.5% between March and July 2021, with 27% reinfections, as judged by increased antibody concentration after a previous decline. The likely high transmissibility and partial evasion of immunity by the Delta variant contributed to an overwhelming surge in Delhi.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Effectiveness of International Travel Controls for Delaying Local Outbreaks of COVID-19

Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 13;28(1). doi: 10.3201/eid2801.211944. Online ahead of print. During the coronavirus disease pandemic, international travel controls have been widely adopted. To determine the effectiveness of these measures, we analyzed data from 165 countries and found that early implementation of international travel controls led to a mean delay of 5 weeks in the first epidemic peak of cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR

New stimulus check program: Some people get $500 payments for the next 3 years

One week from today, new federal stimulus checks are set to go out as direct deposits. They’re the latest installment of the child tax credit payments, which give parents an extra few hundred dollars each month. But as we’ve detailed in numerous posts now, stimulus payments aren’t only emanating from the federal level. Different states and localities around the US have been weighing what they can do along these same lines — and issuing checks of their own.
ANN ARBOR, MI
editorials24.com

Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they’re getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
SCIENCE
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
utah.edu

Pioneering a New Era of Biomedical Informatics

The opportunity to lead the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Utah almost seems like destiny. The research of medical informatics pioneers and clinicians at the U shaped my career and many others. I am humbled to serve with the best in the field and train the next generation of biomedical informaticists.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
docwirenews.com

Genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 tracks early interstate transmission of P.1 lineage and diversification within P.2 clade in Brazil

PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2021 Oct 13;15(10):e0009835. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0009835. Online ahead of print. The sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in late 2020 has made Brazil the new epicenter of the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The novel viral lineages P.1 (Variant of Concern Gamma) and P.2, respectively identified in the Brazilian states of Amazonas and Rio de Janeiro, have been associated with potentially higher transmission rates and antibody neutralization escape. In this study, we performed the whole-genome sequencing of 185 samples isolated from three out of the five Brazilian regions, including Amazonas (North region), Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba and Bahia (Northeast region), and Rio de Janeiro (Southeast region) in order to monitor the spread of SARS-CoV-2 lineages in Brazil in the first months of 2021. Here, we showed a widespread dispersal of P.1 and P.2 across Brazilian regions and, except for Amazonas, P.2 was the predominant lineage identified in the sampled states. We estimated the origin of P.2 lineage to have happened in February, 2020 and identified that it has differentiated into new clades. Interstate transmission of P.2 was detected since March, but reached its peak in December, 2020 and January, 2021. Transmission of P.1 was also high in December and its origin was inferred to have happened in August 2020. We also confirmed the presence of lineage P.7, recently described in the southernmost region of Brazil, to have spread across the Northeastern states. P.1, P.2 and P.7 are descended from the ancient B.1.1.28 strain, which co-dominated the first phase of the pandemic in Brazil with the B.1.1.33 strain. We also identified the occurrence of a new lineage descending from B.1.1.33 that convergently carries the E484K mutation, N.9. Indeed, the recurrent report of many novel SARS-CoV-2 genetic variants in Brazil could be due to the absence of effective control measures resulting in high SARS-CoV2 transmission rates. Altogether, our findings provided a landscape of the critical state of SARS-CoV-2 across Brazil and confirm the need to sustain continuous sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 isolates worldwide in order to identify novel variants of interest and monitor for vaccine effectiveness.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa adviser quits and thousands protest at naming of telescope

A Nasa advisor has quit in protest at a $10 billion telescope being named after a former administrator who oversaw a purge of gay and lesbians from the federal Government.Lucianne Walkowicz, who is nonbinary, wrote an open letter to Nasa’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee (APAC) accusing them of lying about the decision-making process that led to the naming of a new flagship telescope after James Webb.Ms Walkowicz said the decision showed the agency “does not deserve my time”.Nasa named the telescope after Mr Webb, he served as Nasa administrator during the period that saw it work to put humans onto the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
groundbreakcarolinas.com

A New Era for Marketing

It’s important for firms in all stages of growth to invest in marketing and continue to plan for the future. There’s a stark difference between the way AEC firms looked at marketing during the midpoint of 2020 (confusion, cessation of usual activities, budget cuts) and the way they are approaching marketing spending this year.
MARKETS
Nature.com

The Drake Passage opening from an experimental fluid dynamics point of view

Pronounced global cooling around the Eocene–Oligocene transition (EOT) was a pivotal event in Earth’s climate history, controversially associated with the opening of the Drake Passage. Using a physical laboratory model we revisit the fluid dynamics of this marked reorganization of ocean circulation. Here we show, seemingly contradicting paleoclimate records, that in our experiments opening the pathway yields higher values of mean water surface temperature than the “closed” configuration. This mismatch points to the importance of the role ice albedo feedback plays in the investigated EOT-like transition, a component that is not captured in the laboratory model. Our conclusion is supported by numerical simulations performed in a global climate model (GCM) of intermediate complexity, where both “closed” and “open” configurations were explored, with and without active sea ice dynamics. The GCM results indicate that sea surface temperatures would change in the opposite direction following an opening event in the two sea ice dynamics settings, and the results are therefore consistent both with the laboratory experiment (slight warming after opening) and the paleoclimatic data (pronounced cooling after opening). It follows that in the hypothetical case of an initially ice-free Antarctica the continent could have become even warmer after the opening, a scenario not indicated by paleotemperature reconstructions.
EARTH SCIENCE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

From the Editor: Introducing a new era of PG health reporting

We’re pleased to introduce our newest addition to the Sunday Post-Gazette, the PG Health & Wellness section. These past 18-plus months of the pandemic have certainly reinforced the importance of Pittsburgh’s world-renowned medical and educational infrastructure. The crisis has also reminded us of the critical importance of health journalism. Never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

New Textbook, GaN Power Devices and Applications from Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Now Available

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021-- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride on silicon (eGaN) power FETs and ICs, announces the publication of a valuable learning resource for professional engineers, systems designers, and electrical engineering students seeking the latest information on gallium nitride technology and applications.
TECHNOLOGY
docwirenews.com

Five-Decade Update on Chemopreventive and Other Pharmacological Potential of Kurarinone: a Natural Flavanone

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Sep 27;12:737137. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.737137. eCollection 2021. In the present article we present an update on the role of chemoprevention and other pharmacological activities reported on kurarinone, a natural flavanone (from 1970 to 2021). To the best of our knowledge this is the first and exhaustive review of kurarinone. The literature was obtained from different search engine platforms including PubMed. Kurarinone possesses anticancer potential against cervical, lung (non-small and small), hepatic, esophageal, breast, gastric, cervical, and prostate cancer cells. In vivo anticancer potential of kurarinone has been extensively studied in lungs (non-small and small) using experimental xenograft models. In in vitro anticancer studies, kurarinone showed IC50 in the range of 2-62 µM while in vivo efficacy was studied in the range of 20-500 mg/kg body weight of the experimental organism. The phytochemical showed higher selectivity toward cancer cells in comparison to respective normal cells. kurarinone inhibits cell cycle progression in G2/M and Sub-G1 phase in a cancer-specific context. It induces apoptosis in cancer cells by modulating molecular players involved in apoptosis/anti-apoptotic processes such as NF-κB, caspase 3/8/9/12, Bcl2, Bcl-XL, etc. The phytochemical inhibits metastasis in cancer cells by modulating the protein expression of Vimentin, N-cadherin, E-cadherin, MMP2, MMP3, and MMP9. It produces a cytostatic effect by modulating p21, p27, Cyclin D1, and Cyclin A proteins in cancer cells. Kurarinone possesses stress-mediated anticancer activity and modulates STAT3 and Akt pathways. Besides, the literature showed that kurarinone possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-drug resistance, anti-microbial (fungal, yeast, bacteria, and Coronavirus), channel and transporter modulation, neuroprotection, and estrogenic activities as well as tyrosinase/diacylglycerol acyltransferase/glucosidase/aldose reductase/human carboxylesterases 2 inhibitory potential. Kurarinone also showed therapeutic potential in the clinical study. Further, we also discussed the isolation, bioavailability, metabolism, and toxicity of Kurarinone in experimental models.
CANCER
vmware.com

A New Era for OSPOs: A Panel Discussion

VMware’s shining star, Dawn Foster, Director of Open Source Community Strategy, led a panel discussion at this year’s OSPOCon talking through the evolution of Open Source Program Offices in the company of some key leaders in open source. Dawn focused the discussion around the results of the 2021 TODO Group Open Source Program Management Survey, as well as asking each of the panelists their thoughts on the ever-changing landscape of open source.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy