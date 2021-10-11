CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Taika Waititi isn’t a fan of Squid Game English dub

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game, the popular South Korean Netflix TV series, is currently on track to be the streaming service’s most-watched show, and it turns out that Taika Waititi, like most of the world, is a huge fan of the tense survival story. Recently taking to social media, the director shared his opinion as a fan of the show, suggesting that the best way to watch Squid Game is by watching it in its original language – not in the English dub.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Squid Game Has Multiple English Translations, and One Is Seemingly More Accurate Than the Other

Netflix's Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, following its September 17 premiere, but one viewer has claimed that the show's English-language subtitles are "botched." Fluent Korean speaker Youngmi Mayer took to social media last week to highlight some of the subtle distinctions between Netflix's closed-caption subtitles and the direct English-language translations, pointing out how the meaning behind the dialogue is often being lost for viewers who are relying on the on-screen subtitling to follow the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Squid Game Fans Are Convinced Player 67 Is Actually Alive

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week or so, you’d know practically the whole world has become obsessed with Squid Game. The eccentric South Korean drama, which follows a number of debt-ridden people as they play a series of playground games to win a staggering amount of money, is set to become Netflix’s biggest show ever – on track to have over 80 million views and counting.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Taika Waititi Is Hilariously Getting In On The Next James Bond Debate, Because Of Course

No Time To Die is the end of Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, and the search for his replacement will start to ramp up soon. There are a ton of options for the next 007, and the decision is a big one and will take some time to find the perfect actor. Director Taika Waititi knows how big of a deal the search is, and he has an idea for what direction the Bond franchise should go. And of course, his hilarious sentiments are so on brand.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Chun
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Roald Dahl
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What Are These Overlapping Emotions?”

Chise might have a dark past. She befriends a kaiju that becomes a part of team Dynazenon. Yume and Yomogi meet with her sister’s ex-boyfriend. He says that Kana wasn’t the type to kill herself. Yomogi is there for Yume when she needs it. During battle Dynazenon, Gridknight, and Goldburn (the name Chise gives the kaiju) combine into an awesome form.
COMICS
Primetimer

It should matter that Squid Game's English closed-caption subtitles aren't accurate

TikTok user Youngmi Mayer drew some backlash for calling out how inaccurate the English closed-caption subtitles are, with many pointing out that the regular English subtitles are actually pretty accurate. "But does it make much difference?" says Jeva Lange. "If the English dub botches the translation, visually impaired fans miss out on the nuances of the script. Or what about the 36 million deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers in America, whose Netflix accounts might be set to play the English CC version by default? These might seem like edge cases, but any conversation about subtitles on Netflix has to include accessibility advocates, who've been sounding the alarm about the streamer's sloppy captions for years. In 2012, Netflix finally agreed to put captions on 100 percent of its library after being sued by the National Association for the Deaf (NAD) for noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Horrible subtitles are also a familiar problem for fans of foreign language films and anime — in fact, some fandoms crowdsource amateur subtitles for untranslated or badly translated shows. But this shouldn't be an issue with Netflix, which has made its growing international catalog and presence a point of pride: Only 35 percent of Netflix customers live in the U.S. or Canada, and only 55 percent of its content is in English. Including 61 other languages in the Netflix archives has required a robust translation effort, and Netflix claims the words at the bottom of a viewers' screen are 'no longer secondary assets in a world where content knows no physical borders.' If only that were true. Squid Game is far from the only Netflix show with dubious subtitling. Fans have found numerous errors in Netflix's script for Neon Genesis Evangelion, ranging from things like changing a more literal 'I'm so f--ked up' to 'I'm the lowest of the low' to 'queer erasing' a character by crucially changing the word 'love' to 'like.'" Still, as Salon's Kylie Cheng points out, the regular English subtitles are "also ultimately lacking the full magic and breadth of the Korean dialogue," noting that this is another example "of Korean popular culture and deeper meanings being lost in the English translation."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Decider

‘Squid Game’ Viewers Say Netflix “Botched” English Translations

Uh oh, Netflix users: Squid Game‘s subtitles may not be telling the whole story. In a video making the rounds on TikTok, comedian Youngmi Mayer criticizes the Squid Game translations for botching character development and deeper subtext within the show. On the flip side, in a new report published by The Daily Beast, some natives to the Korean language suggested that while the show’s translation could use some fine-tuning, the show still gets the rough point across.
TV SERIES
Vice

Should You Watch ‘Squid Game’ Dubbed or Subbed? Let’s Weigh the Options.

Squid Game, the South Korean survival drama centered around twisted versions of traditional children’s games, is on track to become the streaming platform’s most-watched show ever. Apart from its bizarre premise—hundreds of desperately cash-strapped people are literally forced to fight to the death through familiar childhood games for a chance...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#English Subtitles#Squid Game#Korean
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

After finally getting to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light on Netflix recently, I can, at last, say that the show knows how to help newbies to some extent while serving as the final installment of this beloved Netflix anime franchise. Starting from the beginning, the movie clearly begins with one large info dump on who the titular “Sins” are, giving two different recaps of the characters in the opening ten minutes despite the last season having only just finished. After that, we cut six months after the Demon King’s battle as we see many things shown, such as certain characters getting married. What happens to Arthur and Merlin, Zeldris and Gelda’s relationship, basically most of the cast from the previous seasons had some updates on their whereabouts (While certain characters such as “Merlin” only having a cameo for a few seconds). Of course, the film itself most likely rewards people who have followed the series since the beginning until the lead characters get word of the Demon world being under attack by an unseen entity…
COMICS
Tyla

Squid Game Fans Notice Unrealistic Detail In Cult Series

The world has lost its mind collectively over Squid Game, the smash-hit Korean language survival drama taking Netflix by storm. The series, which follows a number of cash poor civilians take part in a series of murderous playground games in a bid to win millions of pounds, has topped the streaming service’s chart across the globe.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!!”A Glimpse of Stardom”

Long after the dramatic nature of the previous episode, The class is divided into groups of four and has two weeks to come up with a performance. Ai bucked her problem with reading kanji and escaped Andou’s thorough critique with little damage. But Sarasa is told that she won’t become a top star if she does not change…
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Squid Game more popular than Bridgerton according to Netflix

It appears that Netflix has a new most-watched TV series. According to the streaming service, Squid Game has overtaken Bridgerton to become its most popular launch ever. Netflix tweeted out the news, announcing that Squid Game had “officially reached 111 million fans”, making it the company’s largest series launch to date. While great news, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt. Netflix is notoriously guarded about its viewership stats, making verification difficult, and the platform’s definition of a “view” is someone watching two minutes of an episode. This claim doesn’t necessarily mean that many people have watched the Netflix TV series front-to-back or even seen an entire episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Cowboy Bebop anime coming to Netflix on October 21

Netflix is gearing up to be the prime place to get your space bounty hunter fix. Ahead of its release for the new live-action adaptation of one of the best anime series of all time, Cowboy Bebop, the streaming service has now officially acquired the rights to all 26 episodes of the original sci-fi series.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy