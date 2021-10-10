Lawrence Township police blotter

A 45-year-old Trenton man was charged with improper crossing of a highway, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (suspected crack cocaine) and hindering apprehension for giving police a false name after he was observed hopping over the concrete median on Route 1 in the area of Mount’s Motel Oct. 6, police said. He was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest, totaling $8,327, from Glassboro, Bellmawr and Hamilton Township. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center on the outstanding warrants.