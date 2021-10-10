CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Lawrence Township police blotter

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Lawrence Ledger
 6 days ago

A 45-year-old Trenton man was charged with improper crossing of a highway, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (suspected crack cocaine) and hindering apprehension for giving police a false name after he was observed hopping over the concrete median on Route 1 in the area of Mount’s Motel Oct. 6, police said. He was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest, totaling $8,327, from Glassboro, Bellmawr and Hamilton Township. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center on the outstanding warrants.

Tri-Town News

Police looking for armed robber

The search is on for the man who robbed a patron at gunpoint at a laundromat on Brunswick Avenue on Sept. 29, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The 27-year-old victim, who lives in Lawrence Township, was inside the laundromat waiting for his clothing to dry when the gunman entered the laundromat, police said.
Common calendar, Packet papers, Oct. 8

Violin teacher from Lawrence charged with assaulting former youth student

A Lawrence Township man has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor known to him. Dezheng Ping, 57, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact on Sept. 23, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Fred Tavener of the Plainsboro Police Department.
