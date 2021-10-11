CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Roadside Pumpkin Wagons in Rural Minnesota are My Weakness

By Abbey
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't be trusted to be traveling back roads alone right now, because I WILL be stopping at every pumpkin wagon I see. I just can't resist stopping at these trailers set up on the side of the road, and this time of year they're everywhere. I love to decorate...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

New This Year, Coborn’s Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving

Typically, Coborn's stores have been open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving. Usually they were open regular store hours. That'll change this year. I made a pit stop to my local Coborn's in Sartell yesterday to pick up some groceries and drop off my dry cleaning. I was told by the cashier that changes were coming.
1390 Granite City Sports

Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents. According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management. They'll be...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Sauk Rapids, MN
Lifestyle
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Rice, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Drought Pushes Up Minnesota Fall Harvest, Yields Are a Mixed Bag

ST. CLOUD -- If there is a silver lining to this summer's drought, it may be that farmers in central Minnesota were able to get to harvest sooner than usual. Nathan Drewitz is a University of Minnesota Extension Office crops expert. He says typically the harvest doesn't really get going until early October, but this year the crops are already out for the most part...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Wagon#Roadside Pumpkin Wagons#The Sauk Rapids Bridge
1390 Granite City Sports

A Huge Sign of Winter Just Popped Up at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if I had to see this sign of winter on the horizon, so do you. As I was doing my grocery shopping at the Sauk Rapids Coborn's location this week, I walked past the cleaning supplies and saw an end cap filled with hats and gloves. You know winter is around the corner when outerwear is for sale in places you wouldn't expect it to be. This specific outerwear is specific to the upcoming hunting season, as it is mainly camouflage and blaze orange. (Side note: A+ for product placement Coborn's, so smart to put it by cleaning products because that is a key aisle when stocking up for deer camp.)
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
1390 Granite City Sports

Pheasant Numbers Down with Hunting Season Starting Saturday

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and continues through January 2nd. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR's latest count has pheasant numbers down 25% in the state compared the last year's numbers. Schmitt still feels the hunt in Minnesota will be O.K. He says the count may not be as accurate as it could be because of the drought. He says the DNR says they may have missed some young birds. Schmitt says he's seeing a lot of pheasants locally and reports he's hearing around the are confirm that. He says we had a mild winter last winter and the pheasants can through pretty good. Schmitt says the dry weather in late spring and early June benefits the hatch of pheasants this year. He expects to see more roosters out there than people are used to seeing.
HOBBIES
1390 Granite City Sports

Senseless Vandalism In North St Cloud

This is one of several stories about senseless vandalism I've happen to run across in the last few weeks. Why anyone gets their kicks from destroying other people's property totally escapes me. This happened the other night in North St Cloud. Someone's brand new car had it's windows totally smashed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

I’m A Java Junkie (0pinion)

Is there anything better than a nice cup of coffee in the morning? I think not! Actually, I can drink the stuff all day long. They say that coffee doesn't really count toward your daily required water consumption but then again, "they" say a lot of things. What I don't...
DRINKS
1390 Granite City Sports

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Gives Smokable Medical Marijuana The Green Light

Minnesota has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the United States. Up until now, options for medical pot were limited and expensive. According to MPR the bill that allows medical marijuana users a cheaper alternative to liquid, oil and pills passed both the State House and Senate in May. Governor Walz is expected to sign this much needed bill soon.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Park Projects Nearing Completion

Much of the work programmed for Centennial Park and Rotary Park West in St. Cloud has been completed but due to supply chain issues the project has been slowed. St. Cloud Park and Rec Director Scott Zlotnik joined me on WJON this week. He says they are waiting on some fabric for the chain link fence that needs to be installed. Zlotnik says they are also waiting for the court surfaces with a 30-day dry time for the asphalt. He is still hopeful that these projects can be completed this fall with a worse case scenario completion happening in the spring 2022.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
389
Followers
2K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy