COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Increased Clinic Visits with Diagnosis of Tegumentary Leishmaniasis in Brazil in 2020
Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 7:S1201-9712(21)00795-5. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2021.10.003. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) protocols has reduced primary and secondary health care for other diseases, such as leishmaniasis, a parasitic, endemic, chronic and persistent disease in Brazil. To ascertain this, we compared the number of leishmaniasis cases diagnosed before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 5 regions of Brazil, there was an increase in the mean number of leishmaniasis clinic visits from 2020 pandemic period (over 57%) compared with 2017-2019 years. Interestingly, this increase was due to tegumentary leishmaniasis while visceral leishmaniasis consultations decreased considerably. The increase in clinic visits with a diagnosis of TL in all regions of Brazil during the pandemic period in 2020, shows that the epidemiological surveillance of neglected tropical diseases cannot slowdown in the country. Expanding information can minimize the negative impacts of COVID-19 on health promotion, prevention and monitoring of the most prevalent neglected diseases.www.docwirenews.com
