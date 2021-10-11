COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Increased Clinic Visits with Diagnosis of Tegumentary Leishmaniasis in Brazil in 2020

Epidemiol Health. 2021 Oct 6:e2021078. doi: 10.4178/epih.e2021078. Online ahead of print. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted mental health and wellbeing profoundly around the globe. Public health measures to control the virus’s rapid spread, such as physical distancing, social isolation, lockdown, restricted movements, and quarantine, caused fear and panic in the general population. Although pandemic-related stressors have been reported, changes that occur during the perinatal period compounded by those made to obstetric care guidelines may put pregnant and postpartum mothers at increased risk of poor mental health. While an abundance of research exists in developed nations such as Europe and America, examining the impact of the pandemic on maternal mental health, very few studies have investigated the same in the African continent. Considering that poor maternal mental health has lifelong adverse consequences not only on the mothers but on the family and society and given that the African region has prominently weak health systems, high poverty rates, and unreliable maternal care, it is expected that the burden of the pandemic on maternal mental health will be more pronounced in Africa than in other regions. As such, multipronged mental health interventions and strategies that consider the heterogeneity within and between the African region must be developed. Doing so will close existing and widening global health disparities to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO