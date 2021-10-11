CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Increased Clinic Visits with Diagnosis of Tegumentary Leishmaniasis in Brazil in 2020

Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 7:S1201-9712(21)00795-5. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2021.10.003. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) protocols has reduced primary and secondary health care for other diseases, such as leishmaniasis, a parasitic, endemic, chronic and persistent disease in Brazil. To ascertain this, we compared the number of leishmaniasis cases diagnosed before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 5 regions of Brazil, there was an increase in the mean number of leishmaniasis clinic visits from 2020 pandemic period (over 57%) compared with 2017-2019 years. Interestingly, this increase was due to tegumentary leishmaniasis while visceral leishmaniasis consultations decreased considerably. The increase in clinic visits with a diagnosis of TL in all regions of Brazil during the pandemic period in 2020, shows that the epidemiological surveillance of neglected tropical diseases cannot slowdown in the country. Expanding information can minimize the negative impacts of COVID-19 on health promotion, prevention and monitoring of the most prevalent neglected diseases.

MedicalXpress

Pandemic healthcare pressure linked to large number of COVID-19 deaths in Brazil

Half of Brazil's COVID-19 deaths in hospitals could have been avoided by minimizing shocks to the healthcare system, according to the latest report by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team. Brazil's freely accessible line list data constitutes one of the world's largest databases to characterize the pandemic impact of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Maternal Mental Health in Africa During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Neglected Global Health Issue

Epidemiol Health. 2021 Oct 6:e2021078. doi: 10.4178/epih.e2021078. Online ahead of print. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted mental health and wellbeing profoundly around the globe. Public health measures to control the virus’s rapid spread, such as physical distancing, social isolation, lockdown, restricted movements, and quarantine, caused fear and panic in the general population. Although pandemic-related stressors have been reported, changes that occur during the perinatal period compounded by those made to obstetric care guidelines may put pregnant and postpartum mothers at increased risk of poor mental health. While an abundance of research exists in developed nations such as Europe and America, examining the impact of the pandemic on maternal mental health, very few studies have investigated the same in the African continent. Considering that poor maternal mental health has lifelong adverse consequences not only on the mothers but on the family and society and given that the African region has prominently weak health systems, high poverty rates, and unreliable maternal care, it is expected that the burden of the pandemic on maternal mental health will be more pronounced in Africa than in other regions. As such, multipronged mental health interventions and strategies that consider the heterogeneity within and between the African region must be developed. Doing so will close existing and widening global health disparities to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 Restrictions Are Associated With a Significant Decrease of All Common Respiratory Viral Illnesses in Children

Clin Pediatr (Phila). 2021 Oct 13:99228211044842. doi: 10.1177/00099228211044842. Online ahead of print. To combat the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), significant measures were enacted including school and business closures, social distancing, and facial coverings. We hypothesized that this would have an impact on all respiratory infections in children. Using nasopharyngeal panel test results of children in the emergency department, we evaluated cross-sectional data from February to May in both 2019 and 2020. Respiratory panel testing included 11 common respiratory viruses and bacteria. After the restrictions were enacted, we observed a large drop in the number and percentage positive of all common respiratory viral infections in 2020 compared with the same time in 2019. When analyzing data from children <2 years old, a similar decrease was seen. Restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were associated with a significant decrease in respiratory viral infections in children of all ages. This association could guide future public health recommendations and guidelines.
KIDS
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals paying $24B more for clinical labor amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals and health systems across the country are paying $24 billion more per year for qualified clinical labor than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from Premier, a healthcare improvement company. For the study, Premier used its artificial intelligence database to compare workforce trends from October 2019...
HEALTH SERVICES
Q106.5

Chinese Media Claims Maine Lobsters Caused The Covid-19 Pandemic

It's been 19 months so far... It's hard to believe. But it's been 19 months since the first time I heard the term "coronavirus". Even then, I didn't think much of it. I remember the SARS and swine flu outbreaks several years ago, and assumed it would be about the same kind of deal then. A lot of news coverage, for very few cases worldwide.
BANGOR, ME
WILX-TV

Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates causes surge in dental visits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you struggling to schedule an appointment with your dentist? You are not alone. The coronavirus pandemic has left dental practices and clinics with severe backlogs as many patients put off routine checkups. Now that vaccination rates are rising, more people are heading back to the dentist.
LANSING, MI
docwirenews.com

Genomic characterization and epidemiology of an emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant in Delhi, India

Science. 2021 Oct 14:eabj9932. doi: 10.1126/science.abj9932. Online ahead of print. Delhi, the national capital of India, has experienced multiple SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in 2020 and reached population seropositivity of over 50% by 2021. During April 2021, the city became overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and fatalities, as a new variant B.1.617.2 (Delta) replaced B.1.1.7 (Alpha). A Bayesian model explains the growth advantage of Delta through a combination of increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to immune responses generated against earlier variants (median estimates; ×1.5-fold, 20% reduction). Seropositivity of an employee and family cohort increased from 42% to 87.5% between March and July 2021, with 27% reinfections, as judged by increased antibody concentration after a previous decline. The likely high transmissibility and partial evasion of immunity by the Delta variant contributed to an overwhelming surge in Delhi.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Socioeconomic inequalities in low birth weight risk before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in Argentina: A cross-sectional study

Lancet Reg Health Am. 2021 Oct;2:100049. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2021.100049. Epub 2021 Aug 21. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may have exacerbated existing socioeconomic inequalities in health. In Argentina, public hospitals serve the poorest uninsured segment of the population, while private hospitals serve patients with health insurance. This study aimed to assess whether socioeconomic inequalities in low birth weight (LBW) risk changed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Effectiveness of International Travel Controls for Delaying Local Outbreaks of COVID-19

Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 13;28(1). doi: 10.3201/eid2801.211944. Online ahead of print. During the coronavirus disease pandemic, international travel controls have been widely adopted. To determine the effectiveness of these measures, we analyzed data from 165 countries and found that early implementation of international travel controls led to a mean delay of 5 weeks in the first epidemic peak of cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Avoidance of ST-Segment-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Treatment for >1 Week Due to COVID-19 Fears

Tex Heart Inst J. 2021 Sep 1;48(4):e207390. doi: 10.14503/THIJ-20-7390. During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, social distancing guidelines have negatively affected the care-seeking behavior of patients with chronic medical conditions, including those with cardiovascular disease. We report the case of a 60-year-old man with vague gastrointestinal symptoms who waited more than 1 week to seek treatment for fear of COVID-19 infection. On presentation at another hospital, he was found to have had an anterior myocardial infarction, and he underwent percutaneous coronary intervention to stent an occluded proximal left anterior descending coronary artery. Subsequently, the patient experienced refractory cardiogenic shock and, during his transfer to our hospital, refractory ventricular tachycardia, which ultimately proved fatal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

A patent review on SARS coronavirus main protease (3CLpro) inhibitors

ChemMedChem. 2021 Oct 15. doi: 10.1002/cmdc.202100576. Online ahead of print. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic is an unprecedented global health emergency causing more than 4.2 million fatalities as of 30 July 2021. Only three antiviral therapies have been approved or granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. The SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease (3CLpro) is deemed an attractive drug target as it plays an essential role in viral polyprotein processing and pathogenesis, although no inhibitors have been approved. This patent review discusses SARS coronavirus 3CLpro inhibitors that have been filed up to 30 July 2021, giving an overview on the types of inhibitors that have generated commercial interest, especially amongst drug companies. Insights into the common structural motifs required for active site binding is also discussed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
docwirenews.com

The pressure on healthcare system and intensive care utilization during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Lombardy region: a retrospective observational study on 43,538 hospitalized patients

Am J Epidemiol. 2021 Oct 15:kwab252. doi: 10.1093/aje/kwab252. Online ahead of print. During the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic caused an unprecedented demand for intensive care resources in Lombardy, Italy. Using data on 43,538 hospitalized patients admitted between February 21 and July 12, 2020, we evaluated variations in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and mortality over three periods: the early phase (February 20-March 13), the period of highest pressure on healthcare (March 14-April 25, when COVID-19 patients exceeded the ICU pre-pandemic bed capacity), and the declining phase (April 26-July 12). Compared to the early phase, patients above 70 years of age were admitted less often to an ICU during highest pressure on healthcare (odds ratio OR 0.47, 95%CI: 0.41-0.54) with longer delays (incidence rate ratio IRR 1.82, 95%CI: 1.52-2.18), and lower chances of death in ICU (OR 0.47, 95%CI: 0.34-0.64). Patients under 56 years of age reported more limited changes in the probability (OR 0.65, 95%CI: 0.56-0.76) and delay to ICU admission (IRR 1.16, 95%CI: 0.95-1.42) and an increased mortality (OR 1.43, 95%CI: 1.00-2.07). In the declining phase, all quantities decreased for all age groups. These patterns may suggest that limited healthcare resources during the peak epidemic phase in Lombardy forced a shift in ICU admission criteria to prioritize patients with higher chances of survival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Tourist influx in Kashmir increasing gradually after COVID-19 pandemic

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): The influx of tourists in Kashmir has started rising gradually months after the tourism sector came to a halt following the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country last year. With relaxations in the COVID norms, people from across the country are heading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

(THE CONVERSATION) – More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

