Burnout on the frontline: the impact of COVID-19 on emergency department staff wellbeing

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Ir J Med Sci. 2021 Oct 9. doi: 10.1007/s11845-021-02795-w. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Burnout is a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Healthcare professionals are particularly susceptible to this occupational phenomenon. There is limited literature currently published addressing burnout in the context of the Irish frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

