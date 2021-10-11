CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehabilitation and COVID disease: characterization and follow-up of hospitalized patients in Granada, Spain

Rehabilitacion (Madr). 2021 Oct 6:S0048-7120(21)00095-5. doi: 10.1016/j.rh.2021.09.001. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The characterization of a sample of patients hospitalized with complications of the COVID-19 infection regarding potential prognostic factors, clinical evolution, and impact of rehabilitation treatment on functional, motor, and respiratory outcomes. METHOD: Descriptive, retrospective, longitudinal study of a...

