Public Health

Factors influencing the COVID-19 mortality rate in the European Union: importance of medical professionals

 5 days ago

Public Health. 2021 Sep 15;200:1-3. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.09.003. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The aim of this paper is to analyze whether health variables such as the total number of physicians, available beds, and public spending on health care influence the number of deaths. The influence of other variables such as the Human Development Index and public health measures is also analyzed.

The Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Health Status and Behaviors in Korea: An Analysis of the Nationwide Survey

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 12. doi: 10.2196/31635. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic has radically shifted living practices, influencing changes in the health status and behaviors of everyone. OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to investigate the impact of COVID-19 on self-reported health...
Excess Mortality During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Jordan: Secondary Data Analysis

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 7;7(10):e32559. doi: 10.2196/32559. BACKGROUND: All-cause mortality and estimates of excess deaths are commonly used in different countries to estimate the burden of COVID-19 and assess its direct and indirect effects. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to analyze the excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic in...
#Covid 19#Mortality Rate#The European Union#Eu
Effect of Tocilizumab in Mortality among Patients with Severe and Critical Covid-19: Experience in a Third-Level Medical Center

Rev Invest Clin. 2021 Oct 7. doi: 10.24875/RIC.21000404. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Trials evaluating safety and efficacy of tocilizumab in coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) show contradictory results. OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study was to evaluate the effect of tocilizumab in hospital mortality among patients with severe COVID-19 in...
The Magnitude of Black/Hispanic Disparity in COVID-19 Mortality Across United States Counties During the First Waves of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Int J Public Health. 2021 Sep 22;66:1604004. doi: 10.3389/ijph.2021.1604004. eCollection 2021. Objectives: To quantify the Black/Hispanic disparity in COVID-19 mortality in the United States (US). Methods: COVID-19 deaths in all US counties nationwide were analyzed to estimate COVID-19 mortality rate ratios by county-level proportions of Black/Hispanic residents, using mixed-effects Poisson regression. Excess COVID-19 mortality counts, relative to predicted under a counterfactual scenario of no racial/ethnic disparity gradient, were estimated. Results: County-level COVID-19 mortality rates increased monotonically with county-level proportions of Black and Hispanic residents, up to 5.4-fold (≥43% Black) and 11.6-fold (≥55% Hispanic) higher compared to counties with <5% Black and <15% Hispanic residents, respectively, controlling for county-level poverty, age, and urbanization level. Had this disparity gradient not existed, the US COVID-19 death count would have been 92.1% lower (177,672 fewer deaths), making the rate comparable to other high-income countries with substantially lower COVID-19 death counts. Conclusion: During the first 8 months of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the US experienced the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. This COVID-19 mortality burden is strongly associated with county-level racial/ethnic diversity, explaining most US COVID-19 deaths.
MedicalXpress

Research associates excess body weight with COVID-19 mortality

Links between obesity and mortality have become increasingly evident, since the earliest pandemic of the 21st century, leading researchers from The University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to investigate if excess body weight may have been associated with high rates of COVID-19 mortalities around the globe.
KYW News Radio

KYW Medical Report: Treating COVID-19 — with a pill?

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Imagine taking a prescription pill to treat COVID-19 at home. Well, researchers are doing more than imagining. Lifesaving flu vaccines are being offered once again, but when it comes to the flu, vaccines are not our only weapon. Antivirals have been used for years to lessen the symptoms and save lives.
Quality of life of COVID-19 recovered patients in Bangladesh

PLoS One. 2021 Oct 13;16(10):e0257421. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0257421. eCollection 2021. Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) quickly surged the whole world and affected people’s physical, mental, and social health thereby upsetting their quality of life. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the quality of life (QoL) of COVID-19 positive patients after recovery in Bangladesh. This was a study of adult (aged ≥18 years) COVID-19 individuals from eight divisions of Bangladesh diagnosed and confirmed by Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) from June 2020 to November 2020. Given a response rate of 60% in a pilot study, a random list of 6400 COVID-19 patients was generated to recruit approximately 3200 patients from eight divisions of Bangladesh and finally a total of 3244 participants could be recruited for the current study. The validated Bangla version of the World Health Organization Quality of Life Brief (WHOQOL-BREF) questionnaire was used to assess the QoL. Data were analyzed by STATA (Version 16.1) and R (Version 4.0.0). All the procedures were conducted following ethical approval and in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. The mean scores of QoL were highest for the physical domain (68.25±14.45) followed by social (65.10±15.78), psychological (63.28±15.48), and environmental domain (62.77±13.07). Psychological and physical domain scores among females were significantly lower than the males (p<0.001). The overall quality of life was lower in persons having a chronic disease. Participants over 45 years of age were 52% less likely to enjoy good physical health than the participants aged below 26 years (AOR: 0.48, CI: 0.28-0.82). The quality of life of employed participants was found 1.8 times higher than the unemployed (AOR: 1.80, CI: 1.11-2.91). Those who were admitted to hospitals during infection had a low QoL score in physical, psychological, and socials domains. However, QoL improved in all aspect except the psychological domain for each day passed after the diagnosis. These findings call for a focus on the quality of life of the COVID-19 affected population, with special emphasis given to females, older adults, unemployed, and people with comorbidities.
How physicians are using machine learning to predict COVID-19 mortality

Advancements in artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning are changing the landscape of health care as we know it. That means bridging the gap between technological innovation and medicine has never been more important. A paper recently published in the International Journal of Medical Informatics by Furqan Irfan, assistant professor...
Socioeconomic inequalities in low birth weight risk before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in Argentina: A cross-sectional study

Lancet Reg Health Am. 2021 Oct;2:100049. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2021.100049. Epub 2021 Aug 21. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may have exacerbated existing socioeconomic inequalities in health. In Argentina, public hospitals serve the poorest uninsured segment of the population, while private hospitals serve patients with health insurance. This study aimed to assess whether socioeconomic inequalities in low birth weight (LBW) risk changed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High-Risk Outreach for COVID-19 Mortality Reduction in an Indigenous Community

Am J Public Health. 2021 Oct 14:e1-e3. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306472. Online ahead of print. Indigenous populations have been disproportionally affected by COVID-19, particularly those in rural and remote locations. Their unique environments and risk factors demand an equally unique public health response. Our rural Native American community experienced one of the highest prevalence outbreaks in the world, and we developed an aggressive management strategy that appears to have had a considerable effect on mortality reduction. The results have implications far beyond pandemic response, and have reframed how our community addresses several complicated health challenges. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print October 14, 2021:e1-e3. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306472).
Prevalence and health correlates of Onine Fatigue: A cross-sectional study on the Italian academic community during the COVID-19 pandemic

PLoS One. 2021 Oct 14;16(10):e0255181. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0255181. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people had to shift their social and work life online. A few researchers and journalists described a new form of fatigue associated with a massive use of technology, including videoconferencing platforms. In this study, this type of fatigue was referred to as Online Fatigue. A new tool (the Online Fatigue Scale) was developed, and its psychometric properties were evaluated. This tool was used to assess Online Fatigue among Italian academics and to examine its associations with psychological and physical health.
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
