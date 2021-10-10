Miya Marcano: Family releases details on upcoming funeral service

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Miya Marcano has announced the details of her upcoming Celebration of Life and funeral. Marcano, 19, was last seen on Friday, September 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manual Caballero, was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, September 27. Family, friends, and law enforcement discovered her body on Saturday, October 2.