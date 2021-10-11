CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City's International Trailer Looks Way Creepier & Grittier

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend, we finally got our first official look at the new Resident Evil movie in the form of a trailer. It was released to rather mixed reception to say the least, though the general consensus seems to be that it’s way better than the Paul Anderson movies either way. However, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also got an official international trailer, and I have to say, the vibe of this trailer feels a lot truer to the games.

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
/Film

M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature, Knock At The Cabin, Will Be Released In 2023

The previously untitled M. Night Shyamalan film for Universal Pictures has been given both a title and an official release date according to an exclusive report from Deadline. "Knock at the Cabin" will be Shyamalan's 15th feature and will be released in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. This date is a move from its original plan of February 17, 2023, which would have put the film up against Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the plot, but it's safe to assume this will be another thriller as part of his continued relationship with Universal Pictures.
The Hollywood Reporter

'The Blazing World': Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
splashreport.com

First Look And (Glorious) Trailer For RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

It’s funny, all it took was about a decade and a half of the worst possible Resident Evil movies they could have made, to come to a point where I will accept anything. I’m not going to spend two pages bashing the previous franchise, because if you’re reading this I hope you hated it for the right reasons too. We have a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. And, while I heard about this project within the last year, I totally forgot about it. When I saw that they had a trailer available today, I assumed it was an animated Netflix film. but, it looks amazing. I saw villains that I recognize, looking at you Licker, I’d swear I even saw Tycoon. But, even if this isn’t faithful to the first game or two, what we just finished ignoring was so far from the source material that this CAN’T be worse. See, all they had to do was get us used to the taste of feces, now urine tastes like Mountain Dew. Assuming that you like Mountain Dew. Anyway, let’s check out that trailer.
Kaya Scodelario
theplaylist.net

'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Stars In The New Reboot Of The Popular Video Game/Film Franchise

No matter what you might think about the quality of Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Resident Evil” film franchise, the series was incredibly popular and spans six total films. And sticking with the horror trend, you had to know that the final film in that series, ‘The Final Chapter,’ wouldn’t actually be the last one, right?
Twinfinite

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Review – Filler Episode

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles feels like nearly the exact same anime arena fighter we’ve been seeing from developer CyberConnect2 for years now. There are slight updates to the combat system alongside the flashy visuals players have come to expect, but overall, this feels like Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm with a Demon Slayer skin on it.
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: Haunted Sectors Explained (Festival of the Lost 2021)

It’s Halloween once again in the Destiny 2 universe. The Tower is all dressed up in spooky decorations, and our favorite grandma Eva Levante is back in the tower to guide us through another event. If you’re here, though, you’re probably already starting to get your candy and masks, but you’re wondering how the new event, Haunted Lost Sectors work, now that the forest is gone. Here’s a primer explaining the Haunted Sectors in Destiny 2 during Festival of the Lost 2021.
Twinfinite

Slender: The Arrival Stalks Its Way To Mobile

Rejoice, horror aficionados! Blue Isle Studios has just released its first-person survival horror cult hit, Slender: The Arrival, to mobile devices. That’s right, the titular monster – who originated from a creepypasta meme – can now stalk you through darkly lit woods from the comfort of your phone or tablet. The best part? The first chapter is completely free.
Twinfinite

Lost in Random's Art Took Inspiration From One Piece, Studio Ghibli, & More

Since its launch last month, Lost in Random has quietly been flying under the radar as one of the best games of 2021, as Zoink Games’ macabre adventure has drawn players in with its unique mechanics and colorful world. In a recent blog post to EA’s official website, the team behind the game discussed that success, and how important the Art of Random was to help the game stand out.
Deadline

Hero Nation: 'Halloween Kills' Star Jamie Lee Curtis On Sequel's Statement About Mob Violence; Update On 'Scream Queens'

“By the end of this trilogy, in 20 years, you’re going to look back at these movies as the greatest history lesson of our times, and yet they’re slasher movies,” Halloween Kills star and actress in six pics in the franchise Jamie Lee Curtis tells us on Hero Nation today. The movie has already beat the preview theatrical grosses of A Quiet Place Part II with $4.85M, while also debuting on Universal’s Peacock streaming service today. It’s a film, per the actress, that was conceived, much like the 2018 reboot, well ahead of its time. You can listen to our riveting conversation with Curtis...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: 'Halloween Kills' Heads for Killer $50M Opening Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the box office, where it is headed for the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theaters in North America for a projected $50 million weekend. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and collapse the theatrical window....
