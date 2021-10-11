Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s International Trailer Looks Way Creepier & Grittier

It’s funny, all it took was about a decade and a half of the worst possible Resident Evil movies they could have made, to come to a point where I will accept anything. I’m not going to spend two pages bashing the previous franchise, because if you’re reading this I hope you hated it for the right reasons too. We have a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. And, while I heard about this project within the last year, I totally forgot about it. When I saw that they had a trailer available today, I assumed it was an animated Netflix film. but, it looks amazing. I saw villains that I recognize, looking at you Licker, I’d swear I even saw Tycoon. But, even if this isn’t faithful to the first game or two, what we just finished ignoring was so far from the source material that this CAN’T be worse. See, all they had to do was get us used to the taste of feces, now urine tastes like Mountain Dew. Assuming that you like Mountain Dew. Anyway, let’s check out that trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO