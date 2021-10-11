Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s International Trailer Looks Way Creepier & Grittier
This past weekend, we finally got our first official look at the new Resident Evil movie in the form of a trailer. It was released to rather mixed reception to say the least, though the general consensus seems to be that it’s way better than the Paul Anderson movies either way. However, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also got an official international trailer, and I have to say, the vibe of this trailer feels a lot truer to the games.twinfinite.net
