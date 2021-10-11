CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne Address Washington's Defensive Struggles in 2021

By Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIoannidis, Payne address WFT's defensive struggles in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It's no secret that the Washington Football Team's defense has not lived up to its preseason expectations. That continued again on Sunday, as Jack Del Rio's unit allowed 33 points -- seven aided by a Hail Mary 49-yard touchdown to end the first half -- to the New Orleans Saints in its Week 5 loss.

