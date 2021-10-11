Kalona Public Library Hires New Librarian

The Kalona Public Library is welcoming a new member to their staff. After reviewing candidates, the library board and staff presented the city council with an employee agreement for a new circulation librarian during the council’s regular meeting on October 4th. Samantha McGuire was officially hired upon the council’s approval. McGuire fills the position previously held by Jennifer Riddle, whose last day was September 7th. McGuire graduated from the University of Iowa in 2020 with a Master’s degree in Library Sciences and previously worked for the Oxford Public Library.