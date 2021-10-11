CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Kalona Public Library Hires New Librarian

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

The Kalona Public Library is welcoming a new member to their staff. After reviewing candidates, the library board and staff presented the city council with an employee agreement for a new circulation librarian during the council’s regular meeting on October 4th. Samantha McGuire was officially hired upon the council’s approval. McGuire fills the position previously held by Jennifer Riddle, whose last day was September 7th. McGuire graduated from the University of Iowa in 2020 with a Master’s degree in Library Sciences and previously worked for the Oxford Public Library.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Kalona, IA
Kalona, IA
Government
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarian#Library Sciences#The University Of Iowa#The Kalona Public Library#The Oxford Public Library

Comments / 0

Community Policy