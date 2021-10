This morning, local artisan sausage company Cugino’s Sausage announced the grand opening of The Southern Deli & Market, its new brick-and-mortar restaurant concept. The new restaurant – located at 5065 St. Augustine Road #5 – is a New York-inspired deli and market concept and an extension of Cugino’s, the local Italian sausage company launched Condon in 2019. Signature menu items include beef on weck, the Cugino’s burger, and The Original – a Cugino’s sausage served with onions and peppers on a roll. Fresh meats, cheeses, and Cugino’s-brand sausages are also available for purchase, along with spices, sauces, and select bakery items from Village Bread Co.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO