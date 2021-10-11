CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Wearing Crocs – Here Are Our Thoughts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend a photo of Kanye West having lunch with Anna Wintour surfaced, and the second I saw it, I had to do a double-take. Not because of the huge Balenciaga paper bag carried by Wintour, or that I didn't even recognize West at first, but because of his choice of footwear: Crocs.

