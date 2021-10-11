CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Revisits ‘Does He Love You’ With Dolly Parton on New Triple-Disc Collection [Listen]

By Angela Stefano
 5 days ago
Even a legend like Reba McEntire is thrilled to get a chance to sing with Dolly Parton. She says their just-released collaboration, on McEntire's early-'90s hit "Does He Love You," is a "dream come true." "We were just thrilled to pieces" when Parton agreed to sing with her, McEntire says....

