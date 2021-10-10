CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Football 2021: Harvard 24, Cornell 10

By Dick Friedman
harvardmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was not a thing of beauty. At times it was downright ugly. But at afternoon’s end on Saturday at the Stadium, the Harvard football team had preserved its unblemished record with a nerve-racking 24-10 victory over pesky Cornell. The Crimson, which entered the game ranked No. 22 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Ivy League play. Harvard is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The Big Red fell to 0-4 and 0-2. The game was not salted away until Harvard junior running back Aaron Shampklin bolted for a 40-yard touchdown with 1:47 left to play.

www.harvardmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

How Far Will Harvard Extend?

Left: Gates to the offices of the Harvard Division of Continuing Education. Right: Johnston Gate leading into Harvard Yard. By Cat D. Hyeon. In spring 2011, as Theodore R. Johnson and his classmates walked through Harvard Yard to celebrate their graduation from the Harvard Extension School, an onlooker regarded their HES banner with visible confusion.
HARVARD, MA
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Blank Cornell to Complete Weekend Sweep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The first full weekend of Ivy League play went quite well for the Yale volleyball team. Mila Yarich drilled 14 kills, and Bonnie Bostic added 12 as the Bulldogs completed a weekend sweep with a 3-0 victory over Cornell at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. Yale...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Cornell Daily Sun

Riding 3-Game Skid, Football Hopes to Turn Season Around at Harvard

An 0-3 start was not how Cornell football wanted to start its season. “It’s unacceptable, it’s devastating and our performance is not where it needs to be,” said Head Coach David Archer ’05 of his team’s recent performance. Cornell has stayed in all of its games, but has come up...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedp.com

Women's soccer bounces back against Cornell after loss to nationally ranked Harvard

Sometimes all it takes is a familiar foe to get back on track. Coming off of a tough loss in Cambridge, Mass. last week to nationally ranked Harvard (7-0-1, 1-0-0 Ivy), Penn women’s soccer took on Cornell University (2-6-2, 1-1-0) at Rhodes Field on Saturday. The Quakers have enjoyed their recent history against the Big Red, notching a record of 7-1-2 over their last 10 bouts with their rivals from upstate New York. They sought to continue the trend and get back in the winning column this weekend.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
Harvard, MA
Harvard, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Harvard, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
thedp.com

Volleyball falls to Harvard on Friday

Coming into Friday's game, the Penn women’s volleyball team was undefeated at home. After their most recent clash with the Harvard Crimson, they are no more. Penn lost to their second straight conference foe with a 3-1 defeat. The Red and Blue had many great opportunities to win but were unable to make the crucial plays down the stretch.
VOLLEYBALL
goterriers.com

Harvard Edges Men's Soccer, 2-1

ALLSTON, Mass. – Competing in a mid-week non-conference matchup, the Boston University men's soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision at Harvard on Tuesday night. All three goals were scored during the first 23 minutes of action, as the Crimson improved to 4-3-2. The Terriers (1-8-1) forced a diving save in the final minute of regulation but were unable to convert on the ensuing corner kick before the buzzer sounded for their fifth one-goal loss.
HARVARD, MA
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Blanked by Cornell in Ivy League Action

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Columbia field hockey team was shut out by Cornell, 5-0, Saturday in a road Ivy League contest. The Lions dropped to 6-2 overall and 0-2 in Ivy League play after the defeat, while the Big Red move to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Cornell...
ITHACA, NY
goffrugbyreport.com

Harvard, Dartmouth Keep Rolling in NIRA

Dartmouth and Harvard remain undefeated in NIRA's DI and look to be on a collision course not only for October 23, but for the final on November 20. Dartmouth beat Sacred Heart 63-10 behind an aggressive, physical performance. Emily Henirch and Sophie Ragg scored two tries each but really the story was how the forwards backup up the backline efforts to cap off scores. Nicole Ihensekhien was back on the scoreboard and overall is was a solid, workmanlike win for the favored Big Green.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Stadium#Yale#American Football#Harvard 24#Cornell#Fcs#The Big Red#Harvard Football Sign#Harvard Magazine#Ithaca
Harvard Crimson

No. 22 Football Cruises Past Cornell, 24-10, to Keep Perfect Record Intact

Junior running back Aaron Shampklin bursts through a line of Cornell defenders as he sets his sights on the goal line. By Angela Dela Cruz. Trailing at halftime for the first time all season, the No. 22 Harvard football team’s perfect record looked like it could be in jeopardy Saturday afternoon against winless Cornell.
HARVARD, MA
goffrugbyreport.com

Harvard Builds on Strong Start in NIRA

Harvard gets a stern test and then a week off in the Women’s National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) league, and that’s good timing as the Crimson prepares to face Dartmouth October 23. For the defending NIRA champion Crimson (they won it all in 2019 and there was no NIRA season...
SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Host No. 13 Harvard, Travel to No. 20 UMass

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale field hockey team faces a pair of ranked foes this weekend, including some of the best defenses in the country. The weekend starts with a visit from No. 13 Harvard Saturday (1:00 p.m., ESPN+). The Crimson features goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo, who leads the nation in save percentage (.889) and goals-against average (0.36). On Sunday Yale travels to No. 20 UMass (3:00 p.m., ESPN+). The Bulldogs' last visit to Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex resulted in a 1-0 upset win over the Minutewomen in 2017.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mixonline.com

Harvard Athletics Reworks Its Sports Broadcasts

Cambridge, MA (October 5, 2021)—Harvard University Athletics, which has grown its sports broadcasts over recent years, has likewise revamped its approach to delivering audio during productions. Imry Halevi, assistant director of athletics at Harvard, noted that in recen times, units like Studio Technologies‘ Model 204 and Model 230 announcer’s consoles,...
SPORTS
brownbears.com

Rugby Falls at Harvard on Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Crimson remained unbeaten after a 60-8 victory over the Brown Bears Saturday at Mignone Field. Harvard moves to 5-0 in 2021 with the victory while Brown drops to 2-2 in 2021. "It's a tough outcome. But we're proud of the fact that we played as...
HARVARD, MA
thedp.com

Sprint football fires on all cylinder in shutout win over Cornell

Penn sprint football couldn’t have asked for a more triumphant return to Franklin Field. In a 63-0 home win against Cornell (0-3), the Red and Blue (2-1) never took their foot off the gas. It all started on Penn’s second drive of the game. From a sharp cut in running...
FOOTBALL
Beacon

Cornell named the Player of the Week

Port Clinton running back Garrett Cornell knows this is his last chance to help his team make a deep playoff run. He’s a senior, and he’s battled injuries this year before returning recently. Cornell is primed to lead the Redskins on a run, and he could be hitting his stride as the team enters the stretch run.
PORT CLINTON, OH
FingerLakes1

Cornell tops Colgate for first win of season

It’s not often you can do something for the first time in nearly 130 years in college football. For the Big Red to win on a Friday night, grizzled veterans and fresh-faced newcomers alike did their jobs and walked off Schoellkopf Field with a 34-20 victory over Colgate in hand. The win, Cornell’s first of the season (1-4), will hope to serve as a launching pad for the final five contests of the season – all Ivy League contests. The Raiders, undefeated in Patriot League play, is now 2-5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
harvardmagazine.com

Harvard Endowment Increases $11.3 Billion to $53.2 Billion, and University Operations Yield $283-Million Surplus Despite Pandemic

Harvard’s annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, published today, shows much more favorable results than might have been expected when the University was forced to send students home in March 2020, beginning more than a year of remote instruction. The report also discloses extraordinary growth in the endowment. These twin developments suggest a strong Harvard emerging from the pandemic even stronger: better positioned to educate and conduct research in the future, depending on how it chooses to allocate its immense human and financial resources. Among the highlights:
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Of Rats and Harvard Men

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Cambridge, Massachusetts: Home to prestigious schools, ambitious Ivy Leaguers, and, as of recently, an alarming number of (non-human) pests. Upon returning to our once abandoned campus, Harvard residents have been welcomed by rats, roaches, and even mushroom infestations in sometimes crumbling dorms, prompting student complaints and a new city-wide anti-rodent policy order.
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy