Football 2021: Harvard 24, Cornell 10

It was not a thing of beauty. At times it was downright ugly. But at afternoon’s end on Saturday at the Stadium, the Harvard football team had preserved its unblemished record with a nerve-racking 24-10 victory over pesky Cornell. The Crimson, which entered the game ranked No. 22 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Ivy League play. Harvard is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The Big Red fell to 0-4 and 0-2. The game was not salted away until Harvard junior running back Aaron Shampklin bolted for a 40-yard touchdown with 1:47 left to play.