More new Canon products cancelled or delayed due to supply chain issues

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 5 days ago

Well, this one’s a bit of a mixed bag. Over the weekend, Canon has updated its list of products delayed by supply chain issues and there also appear to be rumours of certain products being cancelled completely, to be reintroduced as a “refreshed” version in the future. It’s not much of a surprise that supply chain issues are still hitting Canon hard as the global silicon shortage is hitting a lot of companies and industries hard.

Pizza Marketplace

Experts weigh in on supply chain issues

Working with suppliers is all about building relationships. But supply chain issues are plaguing the restaurant industry, from cups and takeout packaging to chicken wings and coffee flavorings. Four restaurant executives discussed supply chain challenges in a panel talk at the Fast Casual Executive Summit held this month in North...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Majority of retailers set to raise prices due to supply chain issues

The majority of retail bosses plan to put up prices on goods by the end of the year and one in 10 have already done so, according to the boss of the industry’s trade body.Helen Dickinson head of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents the sector, said a recent poll of chief executives found that three out of five plan price rises later this year due to soaring supply chain costs.Her comments come as the boss of Poundland’s owner told the PA news agency he has seen shipping costs jump tenfold as a result of rising global demand.And...
BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Book industry feels impacts of supply-chain delays

WAUKESHA — News of book delays due to supply-chain impacts has been spreading, and local libraries, bookstores and publishers are also feeling the effects in Southeastern Wisconsin. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain in many ways, and one thing has become clear — no industry seems to be...
WAUKESHA, WI
TheConversationAU

Why hasn't my parcel arrived yet? Delivery and supply chain problems are multiplying – and yes, it'll probably affect Christmas

Does it feel lately like your parcels are taking forever to arrive? You might have seen online retailers warning customers to expect delays, thanks to COVID-related pressures on the postal system and other delivery services. We are 18 months into the pandemic and, far from being solved, the cracks in the global logistics system are multiplying. E-commerce is booming but despite rerouting deliveries and staff working extra shifts, delays are becoming the norm. So what’s happening, and will all your purchases make it in time for Christmas? Manufacturing troubles A lot of what we buy these days is made overseas. Many products...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

AV company Aptiv issues revenue warning for 2021 due to COVID, supply-chain snags and chip shortage

Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox13news.com

Businesses deal with supply chain issues

Some stores are running out of shoppers' favorite staples, and it all ties back to a supply chain problem across the country. The pandemic disrupted the flow and many industries are still catching up.
ECONOMY
101.9 KELO-FM

Supply chain issues, delays could impact Cemex EBITDA for around $100 million- CEO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Cemex, North America’s biggest concrete producer, said on Thursday that variables including supply chain issues, project delays and foreign exchange effects could impact EBITDA for around $100 million. “We believe on a preliminary basis… that all these variables can impact our EBITDA for an amount of...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

German industrial production slumps on supply chain disruption

BERLIN (Reuters) -German industrial output dropped by far more than expected in August due to supply chain disruptions that are holding back growth in Europe’s biggest economy and hitting the auto sector particularly hard, official data showed on Thursday. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 4.0% on...
ECONOMY
BBC

Nestle admits supply chain issues ahead of Christmas

The maker of Quality Street and Lion bars has said it is experiencing some supply chain problems ahead of the Christmas period. But Mark Schneider, the chief executive of Nestle, told the BBC that it was working hard to make sure products made it on to shelves this winter. A...
AGRICULTURE
985theriver.com

Local impacts due to shipping and global supply chain issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — From household items to work supplies, many people are experiencing the affects of supply chain issues. For Heather Wolf, owner of Willow Gift and Home, shortages have already affected how she prepares for the holidays. “With our Christmas decorations typically surprisingly we have all of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WNYT

Supply chain issues affect diaper sales

COVID-19 continues to be a pain in the rear. This time, for babies. One in three American families is experiencing a diaper shortage, according to a 2020 report from the National Diaper Bank Network. However, experts say that number likely increased during the pandemic, which continues to disrupt the global...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid-19: Northern Ireland car sales fall due to supply chain issues

New car sales in Northern Ireland were down by 31% in September compared to the same month last year, industry data suggests. Strong demand last year, after lockdowns eased, may account for some of the year-on-year fall. However, the industry said that global supply chain issues were also hitting supply.
WORLD
pymnts

Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
RETAIL

