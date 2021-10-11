More new Canon products cancelled or delayed due to supply chain issues
Well, this one’s a bit of a mixed bag. Over the weekend, Canon has updated its list of products delayed by supply chain issues and there also appear to be rumours of certain products being cancelled completely, to be reintroduced as a “refreshed” version in the future. It’s not much of a surprise that supply chain issues are still hitting Canon hard as the global silicon shortage is hitting a lot of companies and industries hard.www.diyphotography.net
