The Snapchat 'Run for Office' tool is being rolled out by the social media brand to help encourage young adult users to get involved in local politics and, as the name suggests, run for office. The tool is meant to help tackle the various barriers that young people will face when they are exploring a foray into the political world and boasts a centralized portal where users can explore local, state and federal opportunities. The toll will even allow users to nominate their friends to run for office and utilize stickers to help them campaign on the app.

ELECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO