UFC Vegas 39 Recap/DWCS 7 Betting Guide (Fatter Than Romanov) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.80)
UFC Vegas 39 Recap/DWCS 7 Betting Guide (Fatter Than Romanov) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.80) The boys Gumby Vreeland & Jeff Fox cut right to the chase – they are damn good at picking fights. Both guys went 7-2 at this weekend’s UFC Vegas 39 (and made money!) to keep their second-half surge going. After recapping the event, they get to the secret weapon of the podcast – Gumby’s Dana White’s Contender Series picks, which he is hitting at an alarmingly high rate every week. LFG!!!www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
