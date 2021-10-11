CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the music videos you didn’t know feature queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Cover picture for the articleWhy would you NOT cast drag queens in your music video? That’s the important question here. The art of drag brings so much visually to the table, and that’s before all the character and attitude from the queens themselves. No wonder so many pop stars have hit up the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race to shoot them in music videos. Drag Race is a cultural phenomenon, and the queens show exactly why they’re superstars whenever they get cast. But how many of your favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens did you know actually starred in a music video?

