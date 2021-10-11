All the music videos you didn’t know feature queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Have you ever had only one percent left on your phone and used it to delete a bunch of spam from your email, and then your phone died, and you were like, “Uh, why the fuck did I waste my one percent on spam and not, like, an Uber home from this dreadful party where no one even has a phone charger?” I feel like that is what using the inevitable double save that we were granted when Victoria Scone was sent home with an injury on such a mediocre lip sync as the one we saw this evening. It was like the producers knew they had it and just spent it at the first possible opportunity rather than saving it for two deserving queens or a barn burner of a lip sync that was so unforgettable both queens deserved to stay. That is not, however, what we got.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO