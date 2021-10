The Euro started a fresh decline from well above 1.1600 against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded below the 1.1560 and 1.1550 support levels. A low was formed near 1.1524 and the pair is now attempting a recovery. It broke the 1.1550 level, but it is still well below the 50 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1555 on the hourly chart.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO