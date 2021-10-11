Fed Daly: Delta has taken a toll, but yet to derail us

Last week was quiet as far as news was concerned, and the markets were left to themselves to act without an obvious catalyst. While the chatter was on higher US inflation and stronger bank earnings, markets seemed to brush them aside and buy “risky” assets. Is a November taper announcement priced in? One of those risky assets was Bitcoin, which is approaching all-time highs. This week, the theme is set to continue, with Inflation data due out from New Zealand, UK, Canada, and Japan, as well as global Flash PMIs. There will also be a data dump on Monday from China. Earnings season continues as the first of the FAANGs reports, NFLX, as well as other big names such as JNJ, TSLA, T, BX, INTC, and SNAP. Traders will be watching for revisions to forward guidance.
