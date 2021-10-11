CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Daly: Delta has taken a toll, but yet to derail us

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that there will be “ups and downs” in the job market recovery, as “Covid is not behind us”. She admitted that “Delta has taken a toll” but remained upbeat that “it hasn’t yet derailed us”. “It’s too soon to say it’s...

www.actionforex.com

