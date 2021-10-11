CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Five Indian soldiers among seven killed in Kashmir gun battles

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) – At least five Indian soldiers and two militants were killed on Monday in a series of gun battles in Indian Kashmir, where security forces have stepped up operations after several civilian killings last week, officials said. In the deadliest incident for the country’s security forces in...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Militants kill 12 soldiers and injure five in Burkina Faso attack

Militants killed at least 12 Burkina Faso soldiers and injured five others in an attack in the north of the country, five security sources said on Monday. The attack on the military detachment took place near the town of Yirgou, in Sanmatenga province, early on Monday. The death toll could climb, one of the security sources said.
AFRICA
The Independent

Seven civilians dead in a single week as India’s Kashmir sees sudden flare-up in targeted killings

A sudden flare-up in the targeted killing of civilians has sparked fresh concerns of instability in India’s already restive in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven civilians were shot dead, most at point-blank range, in just the last six days. On Thursday, two government school teachers were shot dead inside the school premises. Earlier this week - on Tuesday - three more civilians were shot. A further two civilians were killed last week. Armed assailants stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar on Thursday. They asked for the identity cards of the teachers before opening fire on them, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

Indian troops kill 5 suspected militants in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces killed five suspected militants in two clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, a day after rebels killed five army soldiers in a gunfight in the disputed region. The first clash erupted following a raid by soldiers and counterinsurgency police in the Imamsahab...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North India#Indian Kashmir#Pakistan#Srinagar#Reuters#Himalayan#Kashmiri#Muslim#Hindus#Sikh#The Resistance Front
Washington Post

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local officials said Sunday, following a string of suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region. Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh person in the region’s main city...
INDIA
International Business Times

Two Teachers Shot Dead In Indian Kashmir: Police

Suspected anti-India militants shot dead two teachers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the number of people killed in the region in less than a week. Anger has been simmering in the Muslim-majority area since August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped its semi-autonomy and allowed all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Militants Kill 2 School Teachers in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Suspected militants shot and killed two teachers in a government school in Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Thursday, the latest in a spate of targeted killings in the heavily militarised Himalayan region. Gunmen stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar's Eidgah area...
INDIA
kdal610.com

Hindus fearful in Indian Kashmir after wave of assassinations

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Small groups of militants armed with pistols have carried out a spate of targeted killings in Indian Kashmir, sowing fear among some minority communities, according to security officials and residents. At least 28 civilians have been killed by suspected militants this year in the Muslim-majority region, which...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
AFP

Two Hindu men killed in fresh Bangladesh religious unrest

Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said Saturday, taking the death toll to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country. On Saturday morning, another Hindu man's body was found near a pond next to the temple, district police chief Shahidul Islam told AFP. "Two men have died since yesterday's attack.
WORLD
The Independent

Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country's Muslim majority.Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties — took to the streets outside the main mosque of the capital, Dhaka a day after demonstrations on the same site ended in clashes with police.The crowd chanted “Down with the enemies of the Islam” and “Hang the culprits”.Photos showing a copy of the Quran —Islam’s holy book—at the feet of a statue...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy