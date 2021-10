Basil Street is ready for takeoff. The company has a deal to put its automated pizza kiosks in U.S. airports, aiming to offer travelers around-the-clock access to pizza. To make it happen, Los Angeles-based Basil Street is partnering with Prepango, a vending company with a focus on airports. The first kiosk will be installed at San Antonio International Airport in the coming weeks, followed by other sites where Prepango has contracts, including Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Cincinnati/North Kentucky International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport.

