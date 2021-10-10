CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Day sales ditched by retailers amid supply chain disruptions, 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' culture wars

By Jessica Chasmar
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus Day sales are waning in popularity among retailers, and not for the reason some people may think. The decrease in Columbus Day sales is not just because of its controversial namesake, but many retailers are having to do away with large weekend-only sales events because of supply chain disruptions that have cast the future in doubt, Axios reported Saturday.

