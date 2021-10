Expect the unexpected is such a cliche intro to this story, but really, what else is there to say? When it comes to Big Brother it’s like you know everything and nothing at the exact same time. After being on stand-by to join the BB23 house, Claire Rehfuss entered as one of the 16 houseguests. She was eventually […] The post Big Brother Stars Derek Xiao And Claire Rehfuss Are Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO