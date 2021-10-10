College Football Week 6 Reaction Show | The College Football Experience (Ep. 861)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network recaps another crazy college football Saturday. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps every game on the Week 6 slate of games and shockingly reveals that college football needs a large playoff. Is Mississippi State really in first place in the SEC West? What does the Alabama win mean for Texas A&M? Did Justin Fuente just lose himself the job at Virginia Tech? Will Kentucky give Georgia a game next week? Is Iowa the best team in the nation? Did Georgia pass the eye test against Auburn? Will Cincinnati now be a lock for the college football playoffs? Is Oklahoma the luckiest team in the nation? What does this loss for Texas mean for the Longhorns? Can BYU get past the tough loss to Boise State? Is UTSA and Coastal Carolina flying under the radar? Is this the year Michigan and Michigan State finish 1 & 2 in the Big Ten East? What does the Iowa loss mean for Penn State? Is Arizona State the best team in the Pac 12? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.