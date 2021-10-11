The 7 Best microSD Cards for Nintendo Switch

In the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will be releasing soon for Nintendo Switch. For those that don’t know, Shadowrun is a “cult tactical RPG game taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.” Yeah, sounds similar to one of the most recent Cyperpunk entries right? Well, this one is a little different. It’s a much more tactical game and it’s being developed by Paradox Interactive. The original Shadowrun Trilogy started releasing in 2013 with Shadowrun Returns. A title that was met with critical acclaim and mostly positive reviews. We’re excited to once again be able to navigate the Shadowrun cyberpunk world and to see just how much things can change since the original. Let’s go down a little history lesson with the three titles that will be available in this upcoming title coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

