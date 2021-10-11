Aldermen review utility rate study
The Fredericktown City Council recently held a special meeting before its regular work session to hear the results of a utility rate study. Toth and Associates Senior Rate Analyst Craig Woycheese told the aldermen the statistics and analysis led him to suggest not increasing rates overall, "just basically rebase your PPA (power purchase agreement)," he said. "Then leave it at that, so essentially carry on with inflation or deflation in power supply, PPA."dailyjournalonline.com
