Born and raised in a musical family in Israel, Maor Mo Avigdor has become one of the top R&B talents to grace the industry. His family had a music band that traversed the country performing on different stages. His mother was rushed from the stage to the hospital to give birth, which is how Maor was born. Music has been his passion from the age of 2, and he has grown up with great admiration for the R&B sound. Unlike the ordinary child who would choose toys or cartoons, Maor grew up fascinated with cassette tapes and some MTV music videos. He also loved singing, and RnB was a perfect genre to explore his musical ambitions.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO