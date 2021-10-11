‘No Time To Die’ passes $300m at global box office; ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ hits $185m
Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, was the No. 1 movie in North America; earning $90.1 million in its debut weekend and making it the best film opening since the pandemic. Before Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the top pandemic openings had been Walt Disney’s “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million), and Universal Pictures’ “Fast and Furious” sequel “F9” ($70 million).
On Wednesday Fandango reported that "No Time to Die" is outpacing ticket sales of Universal's "F9" and Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" at the same point in the sales cycle. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" currently holds the pandemic-era record for highest box-office opening with $90.1 million. "No Time...
AMC and Cinemark, respectively the first and third-largest exhibitors in North America, have seen record attendance on the back of the pandemic-best $90.1M opening of Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In addition, the international release of No Time to Die in key territories has set records for AMC overseas.
Audiences are turning out in force to bid farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond. The actor’s final outing as 007, “No Time To Die,” grossed a muscular $20 million on Thursday, pushing its two-day international haul to $22 million. That figure includes Wednesday preview results and midnight shows. More...
IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
Following the longest-ever gap between Bond installments during the Daniel Craig era of the franchise – the result of four release-date delays amid the pandemic – No Time to Die, the actor’s final turn as 007, debuted in theaters this weekend saddled with lofty expectations. First, the good news. While...
All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 8 – October 10. United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to dominate ticket sales, with our readers predicting it will rake in between $50 million and $75 million domestically. The well-reviewed action movie stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond. The actor’s previous entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum...
After an 18-month release date delay due to the pandemic, the anticipation for MGM/EON/United Artist Releasing’s 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is no doubt huge: Fandango is reporting that the advance ticket sales for Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 are already outstripping Universal’s F9 and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s on target to become the online ticket seller’s best ever for a Bond movie.
Fandango reports that already hundreds of showtimes are sold out across the U.S. with theater owners adding new showtimes to meet fan demand.
Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days.
It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M.
Uar says 25% of audience ventured back to cinemas for first time in 18 months. After three pandemic delays Eon and MGM’s No Time To Die finally arrived in North American cinemas on $56m over the three-day weekend via United Artists Releasing (Uar). While the number one launch was slightly below estimates executives will be encouraged by the film’s international staying power that has pushed it past $300m at the global box office.
When it comes to James Bond, the global numbers were always going to be what counted most, which is a good thing for Daniel Craig’s swan song, No Time to Die. The oft-delayed film opened with $56M domestically to top the charts, easily beating the second weekend of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Even so, the number is below the $90M heights of Skyfall in 2012, and the $70M of Spectre in 2015. But, obviously, the situations are vastly different. Most importantly, the final run as 007 for Craig has hit $313M worldwide, and that’s without having opened in China.
With $56 million, “No Time to Die” is the fifth-largest opening weekend this year. That’s logical for a film with an audience that skews much older, and non-minority, than what propelled three Marvel character films and “F9” to better initial results.
Massive press interest aside, current Bond films have far less mainstream appeal than they did in the 20th century. One statistic to explain what 007 is up against: 36 percent of its domestic audience was over 45, and 57 percent was over 35. For “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last weekend, more than two-thirds of its audience was under 35.
Patriotic blockbuster The Battle At Lake Changjin grossed a further $108.5m over the weekend (October 8-10), according to figures from Artisan Gateway, to reach a cumulative total of $633.2m, making it the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide in 2021. The film opened on September 30 to coincide with China’s National Day holidays, which ended on Thursday (October 7).
