Driving at the speed of sight

The amusement arcades in Russell Street were the place in Melbourne to buy heroin in the 90s and early 2000s. But I went there to learn how to drive. My housemate and I would wander down to the city after classes and play the car game Daytona for hours on end. You slid into a seat. You could choose between manual and automatic. There was a road. And after you made your selections, a voice would say: “Gentlemen, start your engines!” It was essentially like being in a car. I loved it. It was a game you could feel in your whole body, just like the feeling you got when you were driving for real.

