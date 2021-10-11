CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothee Chalamet debuts first look as Willy Wonka

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothee Chalamet has debuted the first look of himself across social media as a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel ‘Wonka.’. Plot details for ‘Wonka’ have been kept heavily under wraps, though the upcoming adaptation will centre on Willy Wonka’s earlier days and will explore how Willy Wonka became a famed candymaker. The movie has also been described as a musical, with Chalamet showing off his singing and dancing skills.

