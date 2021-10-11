CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Her legacy lives on…” Jessica Chastain stars in new trailer for ‘The 355’

By Zehra Phelan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures has debuted a new trailer for the all-female fierce fighting crew in Simon Kinberg’s ‘The 355’. When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.

