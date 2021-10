This past week, Lily Rabe embarked on her press tour for her latest movie The Tender Bar—her first run of press since the pandemic began. While the idea of dressing up again for the red carpet after more than a year away is certainly a challenge on its own, the actor is also navigating the red carpet while pregnant with her third child with partner Hamish Linklater. She tells Vogue that she’s still very much in the process of finding her maternity style stride. “I’ve worked through all my pregnancies, but I’ve never done a full press run,” Rabe says. “Dressing for two is totally new. I always love collaborating with my stylist, Jessica [Paster], but this is a new level of collaboration.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO