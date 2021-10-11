Things are not what they seem in trailer for ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’
Paramount Players and Blumhouse Productions have debuted the full trailer for the next instalment of the horror franchise ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.’. A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader), as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.www.heyuguys.com
