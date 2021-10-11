Things are not what they seem in trailer for ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’

The previously untitled M. Night Shyamalan film for Universal Pictures has been given both a title and an official release date according to an exclusive report from Deadline. "Knock at the Cabin" will be Shyamalan's 15th feature and will be released in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. This date is a move from its original plan of February 17, 2023, which would have put the film up against Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the plot, but it's safe to assume this will be another thriller as part of his continued relationship with Universal Pictures.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO