Things are not what they seem in trailer for ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Players and Blumhouse Productions have debuted the full trailer for the next instalment of the horror franchise ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.’. A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader), as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.

