CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

North Korean leader calls for improved living conditions

By Associated Press
KTSA
 6 days ago

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country’s Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un faces 'paradise on Earth' lawsuit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un should pay damages for a 1959-84 scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move there from Japan, a Tokyo court is hearing. The repatriation campaign was later condemned by some as "state kidnapping". Five people who took part and later escaped the North have demanded...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Japan PM Kishida to speak with South Korean leader on Friday- Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, plans to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, Kyodo news agency said. No further details were immediately available. Ties between the two Asian neighbours have been fraught for years due to territorial disputes and historical rows. (Reporting by...
POLITICS
BBC

North Korea: Soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods in combat display

North Korean state media have aired footage of soldiers putting on a display of their combat prowess and ability to smash various objects with their bare hands. The performance was staged at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang, and watched by leaders including Kim Jong-un. Edited by Tessa Wong.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
talesbuzz.com

North Korean leader watches extreme martial arts performance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched an extreme martial arts demonstration by soldiers at a military event marking the 76th founding anniversary of its ruling party, state media reported on Tuesday, October 12. In the video aired by the North’s state-run television KRT, soldiers performed multiple shows of strength,...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Kim Jong Un Blames US for Tensions on the Peninsula; North Korean Leader Pushes For More Efforts To Combat Unprecedented Difficulties

North Korea's nuclear-armed leader, Kim Jong Un, has blamed tensions on the peninsula on the United States, according to state media. Pyongyang Under Multiple International Sanctions, Blaming U.S. as the 'Root Cause'. In a recently published article in MSN News, in Kim's opening address at a defense show, he said...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
theedgemarkets.com

Flanked by nuclear missile, North Korean leader says US, South Korea threaten peace

SEOUL (Oct 12): Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military build-up in South Korea, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence...
POLITICS
Telegraph

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says US is 'root cause' of tensions

The leader of North Korea has blamed the United States for tensions on the peninsula during a weapons exhibition to mark the 76th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party. The US is the "root cause" of instability, Kim Jong-un said in an opening speech at the 'Self-Defence 2021' exhibition, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
U.S. POLITICS
kdal610.com

N.Korea’s Kim calls for improving people’s lives amid ‘grim’ economy

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens’ lives in the face of a “grim” economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country’s ruling party. To celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean People#North Korean#Korea News Service#Ap#Workers Party#Congress
charlottestar.com

Inter-Korean military communication lines restored, North answers liaison call

Seoul [South Korea], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Inter-Korean military communication lines are restored as of Monday morning and North Korea has already answered a liaison phone call from the South, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports. According to Yonhap, the two sides had contact through a military hotline and a...
WORLD
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban are reportedly intending to announce secondary schools for girls very soon, according to a UN official

According to a top UN official, the Taliban has promised him that “very soon” all Afghan girls will be able to attend secondary schools. Balkh, Jawzjan, and Samangan in the northwest, Kunduz in the northeast, and Urozgan in the southwest, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Kabul last week, have permitted girls to attend secondary school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy