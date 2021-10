Self-compassion: We are our own worst critics and tend to be the hardest on ourselves. Finding a way to see and treat ourselves as our own best friend can change everything. Stopping our inner critic from speaking harshly at us before it starts is critical. Learning how to make decisions as you would advise a friend or with love can help you live a life aligned with your own values. When we are in alignment, we can easily find joy. Additionally, being able to forgive ourselves for perceived mistakes allows us to be at peace. Eradicating that inner critic can allow us to have a more positive view of ourselves.

