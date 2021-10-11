Cheyenne NWS Offers Details On First Major Winter Storm Of The Season

Details are still sketchy, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming could see its first taste of winter weather of the fall season soon. Warm weather for this time of the year will continue this week as afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for many on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with breezy conditions and scattered showers possible over the mountains. A pattern change looks likely headed into the weekend with cooler afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A more widespread chance for precipitation is possible Friday night into Saturday. Looking ahead towards the middle of next week, there is the potential for our first blast of arctic air, wintery precipitation, and strong winds. We will keep you posted as more details become available and for the latest forecast, check weather.gov/cys.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO