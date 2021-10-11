CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS Offers Details On First Major Winter Storm Of The Season

By Doug Randall
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 5 days ago
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the first major winter storm of the fall season will begin to work its way into southeast Wyoming starting late this evening. The agency posted this statement on its website on Sunday night:. The season's first major winter storm looking likely...

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

