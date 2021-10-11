CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Today in History

Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Today is Monday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2021. There are 81 days left in the year. In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski, fighting for American independence, died two days after being wounded during the Revolutionary War Battle of Savannah, Georgia. In 1884, American first lady Eleanor Roosevelt was...

www.fredericknewspost.com

thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS LA

Cher Sues Sonny Bono’s Widow In LA Over Sonny & Cher Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cher filed suit Wednesday in Los Angeles against former Rep. Mary Bono, alleging the widow of the entertainer’s former partner/husband in folk-pop duo Sonny & Cher is illegally withholding royalties from such 1960s hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” According to the lawsuit, after Cher and Sonny Bono divorced in 1975, they agreed to split revenue from the songs recorded together. Attorneys for Cher allege that in recent years, Sonny’s fourth wife and widow, Mary Bono, “has undone” Cher’s ownership of those rights and royalties. Attempts to reach Mary Bono were not immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Timuel Black, Civil Rights Icon And Historian, Dead At 102

CHICAGO (CBS) — Timuel Black, a prominent civil rights activist, author, and historian, has died at the age of 102. Mr. Black’s widow, Zenobia Johnson-Black, confirmed his passing Wednesday afternoon. Few people knew more about Chicago’s Black history than Mr. Black. At age 102, he had seen his share. Dr. Black moved to Bronzeville in 1919 and was one of the first graduates of DuSable High School. He served in the military during World War II, participating in the Normandy invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, and witnessing the horrors of the Holocaust when he visited the Buchenwald concentration camp after it was...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Inks 6-Book Deal With HarperCollins

Fox News is expanding its publishing footprint. The cable news channel has signed a 6-book deal with News Corp.’s HarperCollins for its Fox News Books imprint. Fox News launched Fox News Books a year ago with a 3-book deal, also with HarperCollins. The first two books were from anchors Pete Hegseth and Shannon Bream, and the third will be released next month: All-American Christmas, which will be written by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host (and former MTV The Real World: San Francisco star) Rachel Campos-Duffy, along with her husband and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy. The book will also include contributions from personalities like Steve Doocy, Bill Hemmer, Martha MacCallum and Geraldo Rivera. With the new expanded deal, the companies will develop “personality driven titles along with creative concepts surrounding key themes important to the Fox News Media audience.” HarperCollins is owned by News Corp., which, like Fox News parent company Fox Corp., is controlled by the Murdoch family, even as both are publicly traded. Some Fox talent, notably Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, have also published books with other companies, most notably Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint from Simon & Schuster.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Frederick News-Post

20-50-100 Years Ago — Oct. 12

Objections on the part of a resident of Emmitsburg district to the construction of a new road over his land is holding up the proposed highway from St. Anthony's to Motter's Station. The contract was let to a Washington company contingent upon getting the right of way. The work cannot be commenced until this obstacle is overcome, District Engineer W.F. Caddis announced yesterday. Name of the objector has been withheld.
FREDERICK, MD
KREX

Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign Friday for Democrats in governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, her most overt foray into politics since arriving at the White House nine months ago. Her involvement is the latest sign that Democrats are pulling out the stops in the upcoming elections, particularly […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Press Club to induct former The Atlanta Voice Editor-In-Chief into Hall of Fame

The Atlanta Press Club recently announced that Marshall Latimore, former Editor-In-Chief of The Atlanta Voice, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on November 11. Latimore died earlier this year on March 10 at the age of 36. He came to The Atlanta Voice in 2017 after serving as the Editor-In-Chief of Nashville’s Stay On The Go Magazine. […]
ATLANTA, GA
FOX59

Gary Paulsen, author of ‘Hatchet,’ dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian’s Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82. Random House Children’s Books announced that Paulsen died “suddenly” Wednesday but did not immediately provide further details. Literary agent […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Frederick News-Post

COVID-19 memorial gives Americans a place to reconcile their loss

The messages are short. Succinct. Devastating. “To my aunt, one of my favorite humans. We miss you.”. “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to make you proud. Te amo grandpa.”. “Sue Kaye Ziemann fought and beat leukemia, but covid took her too soon.”. Walking through the hundreds of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

USC will award honorary degrees to Japanese students interned during WWII

LOS ANGELES — After 80 years, the University of Southern California is trying to right a terrible wrong. On Thursday, the university announced that it would grant posthumous degrees to more than 100 Japanese American students who were denied transcripts because they were interned during World War II. The university is urging the public to help find the descendants of the Nisei students to honor them during a gala in April, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

