Roadside Pumpkin Wagons in Rural Minnesota are My Weakness

By Abbey
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
I can't be trusted to be traveling back roads alone right now, because I WILL be stopping at every pumpkin wagon I see. I just can't resist stopping at these trailers set up on the side of the road, and this time of year they're everywhere. I love to decorate...

Related
96.7 The River

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
96.7 The River

New This Year, Coborn’s Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving

Typically, Coborn's stores have been open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving. Usually they were open regular store hours. That'll change this year. I made a pit stop to my local Coborn's in Sartell yesterday to pick up some groceries and drop off my dry cleaning. I was told by the cashier that changes were coming.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Woman Plants Flowers to ‘Let Police Know Someone Cares’

ST. CLOUD -- The flower beds outside the St. Cloud police station have been a whole lot more beautiful the past two summers thanks to the hard work and passion of one woman. Kathy Dewes says one day early last year during the civil unrest she made a routine visit to the police station just to pick up some paperwork. While she was there she noticed how weedy the flowers beds were.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
96.7 The River

Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday. This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour. The...
RESTAURANTS
96.7 The River

Drought Pushes Up Minnesota Fall Harvest, Yields Are a Mixed Bag

ST. CLOUD -- If there is a silver lining to this summer's drought, it may be that farmers in central Minnesota were able to get to harvest sooner than usual. Nathan Drewitz is a University of Minnesota Extension Office crops expert. He says typically the harvest doesn't really get going until early October, but this year the crops are already out for the most part...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

A Huge Sign of Winter Just Popped Up at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if I had to see this sign of winter on the horizon, so do you. As I was doing my grocery shopping at the Sauk Rapids Coborn's location this week, I walked past the cleaning supplies and saw an end cap filled with hats and gloves. You know winter is around the corner when outerwear is for sale in places you wouldn't expect it to be. This specific outerwear is specific to the upcoming hunting season, as it is mainly camouflage and blaze orange. (Side note: A+ for product placement Coborn's, so smart to put it by cleaning products because that is a key aisle when stocking up for deer camp.)
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Pheasant Numbers Down with Hunting Season Starting Saturday

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and continues through January 2nd. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR's latest count has pheasant numbers down 25% in the state compared the last year's numbers. Schmitt still feels the hunt in Minnesota will be O.K. He says the count may not be as accurate as it could be because of the drought. He says the DNR says they may have missed some young birds. Schmitt says he's seeing a lot of pheasants locally and reports he's hearing around the are confirm that. He says we had a mild winter last winter and the pheasants can through pretty good. Schmitt says the dry weather in late spring and early June benefits the hatch of pheasants this year. He expects to see more roosters out there than people are used to seeing.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
96.7 The River

Senseless Vandalism In North St Cloud

This is one of several stories about senseless vandalism I've happen to run across in the last few weeks. Why anyone gets their kicks from destroying other people's property totally escapes me. This happened the other night in North St Cloud. Someone's brand new car had it's windows totally smashed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

I’m A Java Junkie (0pinion)

Is there anything better than a nice cup of coffee in the morning? I think not! Actually, I can drink the stuff all day long. They say that coffee doesn't really count toward your daily required water consumption but then again, "they" say a lot of things. What I don't...
DRINKS
96.7 The River

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

