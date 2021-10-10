CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Emmer Holding Service Academy Information Night in St. Cloud

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans interested in attending one of the country’s military or service academies will have the opportunity to learn more about how they work this week. The office of Congressman Tom Emmer is hosting a Service Academy Information Night at the St. Cloud Public Library on Monday.

