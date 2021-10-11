Can I be appointed a public defender if my parental rights are in jeopardy of being terminated?
4.875 stars 8 reviews Licensed for 39 years Avvo Rating: 8.1. In Idaho, a parent has a right to be represented by an attorney in both a CPS action or in an action seeking termination of parental rights, and if the parent cannot afford an attorney, the Court will appoint an attorney. However, the right to counsel does not apply in a child custody modification case which does not specifically state a claim for termination of parental rights.avvo.com
