Census Data Shows Incarceration Trending Down
In the last decade, the number of people incarcerated in Virginia has dropped about 12 percent. That's according to Census numbers compiled by the Marshall Project. Weihua Li at the Marshall Project says the numbers are declining all over the country. "Maybe what we are seeing here really is the pandemic is slowing down the criminal justice system, leaving fewer people in the system. But certainly there's the fact of decarceration across the country, even before the pandemic."www.wvtf.org
Comments / 0