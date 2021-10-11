Census Data Shows Incarceration Trending Down

Virginia is still growing, although not nearly as fast as it did in the last decade. And that urban-rural divide everyone's always talking about is growing wider. Shonel Sen at the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service says the projections from the summer of 2019 about those trends are now showing up in stark relief in new data from the 2020 Census. "So pretty much what we had anticipated is that given this pattern of regional population shares, we will see about 70 percent of the state's population will reside in the three largest metro areas. And that is what the Census 2020 headcount also validates," Sen says. "So the projections that we had are actually validated by the Census counts."

