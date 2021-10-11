CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Census Data Shows Incarceration Trending Down

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last decade, the number of people incarcerated in Virginia has dropped about 12 percent. That's according to Census numbers compiled by the Marshall Project. Weihua Li at the Marshall Project says the numbers are declining all over the country. "Maybe what we are seeing here really is the pandemic is slowing down the criminal justice system, leaving fewer people in the system. But certainly there's the fact of decarceration across the country, even before the pandemic."

www.wvtf.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

Demographers: Census Data Shows Virginia's Urban-Rural Divide Is Growing

Virginia is still growing, although not nearly as fast as it did in the last decade. And that urban-rural divide everyone's always talking about is growing wider. Shonel Sen at the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service says the projections from the summer of 2019 about those trends are now showing up in stark relief in new data from the 2020 Census. "So pretty much what we had anticipated is that given this pattern of regional population shares, we will see about 70 percent of the state's population will reside in the three largest metro areas. And that is what the Census 2020 headcount also validates," Sen says. "So the projections that we had are actually validated by the Census counts."
Futurity

Expert: 2020 Census shows race still drives where people live

When the census was released this summer, many asked Logan: Is the country’s segregation problem improving? His answer: It’s complicated. In a preliminary report that followed the release of the census data, Logan, a professor of sociology at Brown University who has spent more than five decades studying US census data, showed that some racial inequalities appear to be slowly changing for the better, while others remain seemingly intractable.
SOCIETY
Oxford Eagle

2020 Census data shows growth in Lafayette County

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors know there has been growth over the last decade in Lafayette County and on Monday they were shown evidence of it. During the Board’s regular meeting, Dr. Anne Cafer and Dr. Jamiko Deleveaux of the University of Mississippi’s Center for Population Studies presented data results from the 2020 Census. The presentation showed that while Mississippi’s population as a whole dropped over 6,000 (2,961,279 million), Lafayette County grew 17.9 percent (55,813 residents) from 2010 to 2020. Lafayette County saw an increase of 8,462 new residents over the last decade.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Crime And Punishment#The Marshall Project#Virginia Public Radio
Shropshire Star

Police data shows increase in crimes against MPs

There were seven reports of MPs receiving threats, and three cases of common assault over the period. There were 678 crimes against MPs reported between 2016 and 2020, police data shows. The Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team, set up by the Metropolitan Police in 2016 following the death of Jo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
wktn.com

DeWine Signs HB 92 into Law

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 92 into law on Wednesday. House Bill 92 was sponsored by Representative Cindy Abrams and Representative Mike Loychik. The law requires a public children services agency to report cases of child abuse and neglect in military families to the appropriate military authorities.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Passes Bill Prohibiting Police From Pulling Drivers Over For Certain Low-Level Offenses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Philadelphia became the first city in the country to pass a driver equality bill. Police officers will soon be prohibited from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses like broken tail lights. The legislation is aimed at preventing racial discrimination in traffic stops. “I am grateful to my colleagues for voting to pass my Driving Equality bills,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, “but moreso, I am humbled by every person who told my office of the humiliation and trauma experienced in some of these traffic stops. To many people who look like me, a traffic stop is a rite...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy